Quote of the day: ‘We've got this gift of love, but love is like a …' - The Beatles founder John Lennon

“We've got this gift of love, but love is like a precious plant. You can't just accept it and leave it in the cupboard or just think it's going to get on by itself. You've got to keep watering it. You've got to really look after it and nurture it." – this is how John Lennon, one of the foremost musicians of the 20th century, described the aspect of love.

As Valentine’s Day celebrates love, grand gestures, today’s quote by John Lennon shifts the focus to something deeper — effort. In 'The Beatles' founder's words, love is a gift, but also like a “precious plant” that needs constant care and nurturing.

What Lennon's quote means? Lennon’s quote reminds us that love is a living element – not an object – something that does not survive on autopilot mode.

Through his analogy, John Lennon compares love to a ‘precious plant’. In doing so, Lennon strips away the fantasy often attached to romance.

A plant does not thrive on admiration alone – it needs watering, sunlight and regular care. If neglected, it withers. Love works the same way.

The quote suggests that love is not self-sustaining. It asks for emotional presence, patience and care. Relationships rarely collapse in a single dramatic moment – more often, they weaken gradually when attention fades and effort becomes occasional.

People assume love will “get on by itself.” But Lennon argues otherwise.

In his words, love is not just a feeling — it is a responsibility. It must be nurtured through communication, kindness, forgiveness and time.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day – which is celebrated on 14 February every year – Lennon's message feels especially relevant: the celebration is meaningful only if backed by everyday effort.

John Lennon's philosophy about love Lennon often spoke openly about love. As the founder of The Beatles, who later continued as a solo artist – love was a recurring theme in John Lennon's music as well as interviews. Songs like ‘All You Need Is Love’ reflected his belief in love as a transformative force.

About John Lennon Although he lived a relatively short life, John Lennon gave the world timeless music. One of the foremost musicians of 20th century, Lennon redefined pop and rock music with his band The Beatles.

In the mid-1950s, Lennon formed his first band, The Quarrymen (after Quarry Bank High School, which he attended) who, with the addition of Paul McCartney and George Harrison, later became The Beatles.

Lennon was married twice – first to Cynthia Lennon, and then he married Yoko Ono in 1969 – with whom he remained until his death in 1980.

On December 8, 1980 , John Len non was shot by a former fan who was enraged by the musician's "more popular than Jesus" comment and his perceived “lavish lifestyle”.