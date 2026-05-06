Quote of the day: Why Toni Morrison’s warning ‘the very serious function of racism… is distraction’ still matters

Few quotes about race, power, and institutions have remained as relevant across decades as Toni Morrison’s warning about distraction. Delivered during her 1975 lecture A Humanist View at Portland State University, Morrison framed racism as a system that consumes time, focus, energy, and productivity.

More than 50 years later, the quote continues to resonate. In workplaces, leadership circles, and corporate strategy discussions, Morrison’s insight increasingly reads as a warning about how exclusion damages performance itself.

Racism as a drain on productivity Morrison argued that racism works through direct discrimination. People who constantly face bias often spend valuable mental energy responding to stereotypes, or navigating unequal treatment instead of focusing on meaningful work.

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In modern organisations, this can appear in subtle forms: unequal scrutiny, tokenism, repeated questioning of expertise, exclusion from decision-making, or double standards in leadership evaluations. Employees placed in those situations may technically remain part of the organisation, yet much of their energy is diverted away from creativity, execution, and innovation.

The quote therefore carries a broader management lesson: distraction can become a mechanism of control. A workplace does not need to openly block talent to weaken it. Constant friction can achieve the same result.

For leaders, Morrison’s words challenge the idea that inclusion is only a moral or reputational issue. They suggest that fairness and respect are directly tied to organisational effectiveness.

Why the quote resonates even today The debate surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies has made Morrison’s comments relevant. In January 2025, President Donald Trump issued executive actions aimed at dismantling DEI programmes within federal agencies while increasing scrutiny of such initiatives in government.

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The corporate response has been mixed. Several major companies reassessed or scaled back DEI initiatives amid political and legal pressure, while others defended diversity programmes as essential to long-term talent strategy and innovation.

This tension is exactly where Morrison’s quote becomes especially important. If diversity discussions become purely political or symbolic, they risk becoming another distraction. But if leaders focus on removing barriers that prevent employees from contributing effectively, inclusion shifts from ideology to operational strategy.

The key issue, Morrison’s words imply, is not optics but focus: can people spend their energy doing their work, or are they constantly forced to defend their presence?

A literary voice with lasting influence Born Chloe Ardelia Wofford in 1931 in Lorain, Ohio, Morrison became one of the most influential American writers of the 20th century. After studying at Howard University and Cornell University, she worked as a teacher before becoming the first Black woman fiction editor at Random House.

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Her novels—including The Bluest Eye, Sula, Song of Solomon, and Beloved—explored race, memory, trauma, identity, and power with extraordinary depth. Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize for Beloved in 1988 and the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993.

Yet Morrison’s influence extended beyond literature. Her essays, lectures, and public commentary consistently examined how systems shape human behaviour, attention, and opportunity.

The leadership lesson Morrison’s quote ultimately remains powerful because it reframes racism not only as injustice but also as inefficiency. Organisations that allow bias, exclusion, or constant identity-based scrutiny are not simply creating unfair environments; they are wasting human potential.

For leaders, the lesson is practical. High-performing cultures are built when employees can focus on solving problems, building products, leading teams, and creating value — not on proving they deserve a seat at the table.

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