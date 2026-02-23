Quote of the Day: Winston Churchill on important life lessons — Success is not final, failure is not fatal

Winston Churchill, former prime minister of the UK and one of the most influential leaders of the 20th century, is often remembered for his powerful speeches and strong leadership.

In LiveMint's quote of the day, we focus on one of Churchill's quotes, which applies to people everywhere. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

What does it mean? This quote by Churchill serves as a gentle reminder to people across borders that life is a journey that is full of highs and lows. All of us have our moments of triumph and setbacks. It reminds us that neither victory nor defeat can define us permanently, and what truly matters is a person's resilience to keep moving forward in life.

Simply put, the quote reminds us what life truly is, and what really matters is our approach to it. If we dare to pick ourselves up from the ground again and start rebuilding, we can achieve what we aimed for. While many of us view success as a destination, a kind of final achievement where we can rest or end our journey, and assume that the hardest part is over, in reality, success is fleeting and not permanent. The moment people stop learning or challenging themselves, they risk losing the momentum that got them there in the first place.

One must remember that if success is not permanent, neither is failure, and only a person can determine what their life will be. If they have the courage to start over again, they can rewrite any chapter of their life, turning their failures into successes. Realising that success is fleeting and can be taken from us in an instant allows one to remain humble and grounded.

Many people consider failure as a catastrophe, an endpoint to their journey, becoming a reflection of people's limitations or inadequacies. However, what many fail to believe is that it is not the end of the road. Every successful person today, including athletes, scientists, and leaders, has faced setbacks, which could have possibly ended their journey. What makes them different from the rest of the people is their courage and determination to continue moving forward, even in the face of adversity, which ultimately brings them closer to their success.

One must always remember that failure is an opportunity disguised as hardship; it is a teacher that pushes us forward to develop resilience, creativity, and grit.

What is at the core of the quote is a reminder to be courageous, to be brave enough to start again, and to continue despite feeling uncertain, fearful, or disappointed. The presence of courage does not imply the absence of doubt; it simply means taking action even when we do not know what the outcome could be.

In essence, life is a balance between perseverance and adaptability. While success motivates us, failure guides us. By embracing the courage to continue, we foster a strength of character and deepen our understanding of ourselves.

In the end, the lesson to remember is uplifting: whether you are riding the high of success or facing the low of failure, your path is shaped not by the peaks and valleys themselves, but by the determination with which you keep going. It is this perseverance that turns everyday experiences into remarkable accomplishments and obstacles into opportunities for growth and progress.