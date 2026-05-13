Quote of the Day: Word of wisdom by English author Chris Bradford: ‘Anyone can give up, it is the easiest thing…’

Quote of the Day: “Anyone can give up; it is the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when everyone would expect you to fall apart, now that is true strength.” — Chris Bradford. What does Chris Bradford mean by this quote? Strength isn’t about avoiding pain, doubt, or the desire to give up—it is about staying steady and persevering when quitting would feel understandable or even expected.

It reflects inner resilience, discipline, and courage, aligned with samurai-inspired bushido values such as endurance, self-control, and a strong sense of duty.

Bradford’s martial arts experience and method-based writing approach bring authenticity to these ideas, emphasising mental toughness and the ability to remain composed and centred even in chaotic situations.

Who is Chris Bradford? Chris Bradford is an English author and a black belt martial artist, widely known for writing high-action children’s and young adult fiction, especially the Young Samurai series. Before becoming a full-time writer, he worked as a professional musician, songwriter, and music teacher, and even performed for Queen Elizabeth II.

He follows a unique approach he calls “method writing,” where he fully immerses himself in the skills and experiences of his characters.

For the Young Samurai books, he trained in disciplines such as iaido, karate, and ninjutsu, and also earned a black belt in Zen Kyu Shin Taijutsu. For his Bodyguard series, he underwent close-protection training to bring realism to his storytelling, according to media reports.

The Young Samurai series, his most well-known and multi-million-selling collection, is a historical action-adventure set in 17th-century Japan. It follows Jack Fletcher, an English boy who becomes shipwrecked, loses his father, and is later trained in the ways of the samurai.

The series includes titles such as The Way of the Warrior (2008), the first book in the series, which was named one of Puffin’s 70 best books, followed by The Way of the Sword (2009), The Way of the Dragon, and several others, continuing through later instalments like The Return of the Warrior and beyond.

His bestselling books have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been translated into 22 languages. They have also received more than 34 nominations for children’s book awards. Among the honours he has won are the Northern Ireland Book Award (2011), Hampshire Book Award (2014), Brilliant Book Award (2014), and the Quick Reads Award (2017).

Famous quotes by Chris Bradford “Each mistake teaches you something new about yourself. There is no failure, remember, except in no longer trying. It is the courage to continue that counts.”

“Wherever it is you may be, it is your friends who make your world.”

“Only by binding together as a single force will we remain strong and unconquerable.”



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“Tomorrow’s victory is today’s practice.”

“The impossible becomes possible if only your mind believes it.”

Anyone can give up; it is the easiest thing in the world to do. But to hold it together when everyone would expect you to fall apart, now that is true strength.

“In order to know your enemy, you must become your enemy.”