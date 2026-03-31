Quote of the Day: Word of wisdom by Roman satirist Juvenal - ‘Give them bread and circuses…’

Juvenal was a Roman poet who was best known for his work Satires, in which he sharply criticized the social, political, and moral shortcomings of Roman society.

Quote of the Day: “Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.” -Juvenal.

What does this quote mean? The quote “Give them bread and circuses, and they will never revolt” by Juvenal means that if rulers provide people with basic needs (bread) and entertainment or distractions (circuses), they will remain content and distracted, and are unlikely to challenge or oppose those in power.

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Juvenal's writings often exposed corruption, greed, and the decadence of the Roman elite, using wit and biting sarcasm.

Who was Juvenal? Juvenal was a notable Roman poet and satirist who lived during the late 1st and early 2nd century AD.

Unlike his predecessor Horace, whose satire was light-hearted and humorous, Juvenal’s work is intense, sharp, and often exaggerated. He was motivated by indignatio, a sense of righteous anger, against the corruption and moral decay he observed in Roman society.

His satires are bitter and dark, targeting hypocrisy, vice, and the moral failings of people, especially under emperors like Domitian, Trajan, and Hadrian.

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Juvenal had a major impact on later European literature.

His work influenced Medieval and Renaissance writers as well as English satirists such as John Dryden, Alexander Pope, and Samuel Johnson.

Today, the term “Juvenalian” is still used to describe harsh, bitter, and angry satire, in contrast to “Horatian” satire, which is lighter and more playful.

Other famous quotes by Juvenal “It is difficult not to write satire.”

“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? (Who watches the watchmen?)”

“Many commit the same crime with a very different result. One bears a cross for his crime; another a crown.”

“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.”

“All wish to possess knowledge, but few, comparatively speaking, are willing to pay the price.”

“Fate would have no divinity if we were wise: it is we who make her a goddess and place her in heaven.”

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About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.