Quote of the Day: Words of wisdom by ex-US President Roosevelt ― ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far’

Theodore Roosevelt was an American statesman, soldier, writer, and conservationist who served as the 26th president of the United States from 1901 to 1909.

Quote of the Day: “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” ― Theodore Roosevelt.

What does this quote mean? Act calmly and diplomatically, but maintain the strength to back up your words if needed. The phrase “speak softly” means to communicate in a polite, measured, and non-aggressive manner, while “carry a big stick” refers to having real power or capability in reserve, whether military, authority, or influence, so that your words are supported by the ability to act if necessary.

Advertisement

Who was Roosevelt? He became the youngest president in U.S. history after the assassination of William McKinley and quickly gained a reputation for his energetic leadership and reform-driven agenda.

Roosevelt was a leading figure of the Progressive Era, known for taking on powerful corporations, promoting fair business practices, and protecting consumer rights.

Also Read | Quote of the day: Theodore Roosevelt on helping those in need

He also made lasting contributions to environmental conservation by establishing national parks, forests, and wildlife reserves.

In foreign policy, he advocated a strong national presence and played a key role in international diplomacy, including helping mediate the end of the Russo-Japanese War, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Famous quotes by Roosevelt “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

“It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed.”

Advertisement

“Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure…”



“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.”

“Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.”

“The only man who never makes a mistake is the man who never does anything.”

Books written by Roosevelt “The Naval War of 1812” (1882) depicts a detailed study of naval battles between the U.S. and Britain.

“The Winning of the West” (1889–1896) is a multi-volume history of the American frontier and expansion.

“Ranch Life and the Hunting Trail” (1888) was based on his reflections on his experiences in the Dakota Territory.

Advertisement

“Hunting Trips of a Ranchman” (1885) is a collection of his hunting adventures and observations of wildlife.

Also Read | How contemporary archives are telling the history of modern India

“The Rough Riders” (1899) covers his account of leading the volunteer cavalry unit during the Spanish–American War.

“African Game Trails” (1910) is a chronicle of his safari and exploration in East Africa.

“American Ideals” (1900), his essays on politics, character, and civic duty.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.