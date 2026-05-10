R Ashwin ‘spots’ Anshul Kamboj at CM Vijay's oath ceremony, tells CSK star to ‘get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP’

Ravichandran Ashwin left the internet in splits when the former India spinner hilariously joked with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj, just hours before their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Kings (LSG). It's a busy Sunday for the people in Tamil Nadu.

Following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) historic electoral victory, C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actor, who is a superstar in Tamil cinema, formed a coalition government, which also includes Congress. But what caught Ashwin's eye is the security person, standing beside Vijay, a lookalike to Kamboj.

Without wasting an opportunity, Ashwin took to X (Twitter) and poked fun at his former teammate at the franchise. "Duty always comes first, but on a must-win match day #CSKVLSG, it's a bit too much. It's a day game, get a cab & get to Chepauk ASAP, Anshul Kamboj. Big game," Ashwin wrote.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did R Ashwin joke about Anshul Kamboj needing to get to Chepauk ASAP? ⌵ R Ashwin joked with Anshul Kamboj, who was seen as a security person at a political event, about getting to Chepauk for the CSK vs LSG match because Kamboj resembled him and it was a crucial game day. 2 What is the significance of the CSK vs LSG match for playoff chances? ⌵ A win against LSG would help CSK reach 12 points, making the IPL 2026 playoffs race more interesting. For LSG, a loss would virtually end their playoff chances. 3 How does the Chepauk pitch typically play in afternoon IPL matches? ⌵ The Chepauk pitch in Chennai is known to be spin-friendly, especially in the afternoon. With zero dew factor and high temperatures, the surface dries aggressively, making it harder to bat on in the second innings and aiding spinners. 4 What is Anshul Kamboj's performance for CSK in IPL 2026? ⌵ Anshul Kamboj has been CSK's best bowler so far in IPL 2026, taking 18 wickets and breaking LSG's opening stand in a previous match. 5 Why has MS Dhoni not been playing for CSK in IPL 2026? ⌵ MS Dhoni has missed 11 consecutive matches for CSK due to a calf strain. Although he has returned to net sessions, he is reportedly not match-fit for running between wickets.

Notably, Kamboj has been CSK's best bowler (18 wickets) in IPL 2026 so far and also broke LSG's opening stand, by getting better of dangerous Mitchell Marsh. CSK are hosting LSG in an IPL 2026 match on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Earlier, Ashwin has wished Vijay after the election results.

“Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu!! Congratulations to Thalapathy and his party for the fabulous result. Good luck & I would love to go from being your super fan to a leader I would want to follow for what lies ahead,” wrote the former India spinner, who finished with more than 500 Test wickets.

Also Read | Vijay takes oath as Tamil Nadu CM today after days of numbers battle

Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2026 A five-time champion in IPL, CSK started their IPL 2026 campaign with three consecutive losses before staging a brilliant turnaround with five wins in their last seven games. At present, CSK stand sixth in the IPL 2026 Points Table with 10 points and are pretty much in contention for playoffs.

With No MS Dhoni so far in this season due to injury, Sanju Samson has successfully filled the void with his wicketkeeping skills and also with the bat. In fact, Samson has already smashed two hundreds in IPL 2026. Dhoni missed his 11th game on the trot in IPL 2026, the latest against LSG.

Why Ashwin called CSK vs LSG a must-win game? A win on Sunday against LSG will help CSK join Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals on 12 points, thus making the IPL 2026 playoffs race more interesting. With just three wins in 10 games, the playoffs chances are virtually over for the Rishabh Pant-led side. A loss against CSK will certainly shut all doors for LSG.

Also Read | Meet Tamil Nadu MLA who is 9 times richer than Vijay