R Madhavan took a piece of Hawa Mahal to Padma Shri ceremony- All about the unique ₹40 lakh Titan watch

Actor R Madhavan received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 23. While the award ceremony celebrated his contribution to Indian cinema, many watch enthusiasts noticed another striking detail: a rare Titan luxury watch worth around ₹40 lakh on his wrist.

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Madhavan attended the ceremony with his wife Sarita Madhavan and son Vedaant Madhavan. Dressed in a navy blue bandhgala and matching trousers, the actor kept his look simple and elegant. However, the limited-edition watch he wore quickly attracted attention online.

The Titan watch that only 10 people can own The watch worn by Madhavan was the Titan Nebula Jalsa Flying Tourbillon, one of the most exclusive timepieces ever created by the Indian watchmaker.

Made with an 18-karat rose gold case, the watch is part of Titan's luxury Nebula collection. What makes it especially rare is that only 10 pieces have been produced worldwide.

The watch is reportedly priced at around ₹40.5 lakh.

Inspired by Jaipur's famous Hawa Mahal

One of the most unique features of the watch is its hand-painted dial inspired by Jaipur's iconic Hawa Mahal.

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One of the most unique features of the watch is its hand-painted dial inspired by Jaipur's iconic Hawa Mahal.

The miniature artwork was created by renowned artist and Padma Shri awardee S. Shakir Ali. The detailed painting reflects Rajasthan's rich miniature art tradition and turns the watch into much more than a timekeeping device.

In a remarkable coincidence, the watch brought together the work of two Padma Shri recipients. Madhavan was receiving the honour while wearing a watch featuring artwork by another Padma Shri awardee.

Luxury craftsmanship meets Indian heritage

The Titan watch also features red agate accents inspired by the red sandstone architecture of Jaipur.

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The Titan watch also features red agate accents inspired by the red sandstone architecture of Jaipur.

Inside, it is powered by Titan's in-house flying tourbillon movement, a highly complex mechanical feature that is considered one of the most advanced achievements in watchmaking.

Built using 144 components and 14 jewels, the movement highlights the level of craftsmanship involved in creating the timepiece.

Also Read | R Madhavan on receiving Padma Shri: Its not just an award but responsibility

According to Titan, the watch celebrates the idea of a "jalsa", or celebration. The dial shows a royal procession in front of Hawa Mahal, symbolising joy, achievement and grandeur.

The brand describes it as "a beautiful reminder that celebration is not just about external festivity - it's about the inner triumphs that define you. The quiet victories that no one sees, but you feel deeply."

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Madhavan shares heartfelt message after receiving Padma Shri After the ceremony, Madhavan shared an emotional message on social media and thanked the Government of India for the honour.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri,” he wrote.

He also thanked the Government of Maharashtra for recommending his name and acknowledged the support he has received throughout his career.

“To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me,” he wrote.

Speaking about the responsibility that comes with such recognition, he added: “Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence.”

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He concluded his note by saying, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Jai Hind.”

Known for films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Shaitaan and Dhurandhar, Madhavan has built a successful career across several film industries.

As he received the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the rare Titan watch on his wrist added another interesting layer to the occasion, combining Indian craftsmanship, art and achievement in a single timepiece.

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