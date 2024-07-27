Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush starrer action thriller makes a promising start, mints ₹12.5 crore

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil action thriller starring Dhanush made a good start at the box office on Friday

Published27 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush's movie earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.5 crore on day 1 of its release.
Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush's movie earned ₹12.5 crore on day 1 of its release.

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamil superstar Dhanush's movie made a good start at the box office on Friday, July 27. The action thriller earned an estimated amount of 12.5 crore on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie was initially planned for a June 13 release. However, it was released on July 26. The movie, directed by Dhanush, was one of the most anticipated movies recently. The movie has been released in Telugu and Hindi.

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Raayan earned an estimated 12.5 crore in India (Net) on Friday. The movie's Tamil and Telugu versions earned 11 crore and 1.5 crore, respectively. However, the movie failed to impress the Hindi-speaking heartland, as Raayan's Hindi version did not earn any income.

The movie has been directed by Dhanush himself and has been produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from taking the directorial responsibilities, Dhanush is the lead actor in the movie, which also features S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles.

The movie created buzz among analysts after its advance booking numbers indicated a powerful start at the box office. According to Sacnilk data, Dhanush's movie sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected 6.15 crore. As a consequence, the movie surpassed Karnan's day 1 collection of 10.40 crore. After breaking Karnan's record, Raayan became Dhanush's highest-earning movie on Day 1.

The movie is Dhanush's second directorial venture. The movie is the story of a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai. The story is an act of vengeance by the lead character who hunts down the gangst who had ruined his family earlier.

Filmmakers made the official announcement about the movie in 2023 with its tentative title ‘D50’, which signified Dhanush's 50th film as a leading actor. The official title of the movie was announced in February 2024.

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST
