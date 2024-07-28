Raayan Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush’s action thriller gains momentum, earns ₹13.85 crore on Saturday

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 2: After making a promising start, Dhanush's movie is striving to gain some momentum at the box office. Raayan's estimated collection on day 2 stood at 13.85 crore

Published28 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Raayan movie review: Dhanush’s 50th movie is ‘monster of a film’, say viewers
Raayan movie review: Dhanush’s 50th movie is ‘monster of a film’, say viewers(Screengrab from YouTube/Sun Marathi)

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's action thriller movie witnessed a nominal improvement in its box office collection on Saturday, July 27. The movie garnered an estimated 13.85 crore on day 2. Raayan's total Box Office collection after day 2 stands at 27.5 crore in India (Net), according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 2

Dhanush's Tamil action drama earned an estimated 13.85 crore on Saturday. Raayan's overall Tamil occupancy for day 2 stood at 60.85%, whereas the movie had an overall 26.12% Telugu occupancy on Saturday. Meanwhile, its Tamil occupancy stood at 11.20% in Hindi. The movie has earned an estimated 20.7 crore worldwide. The movie has failed to woo the Hindi-speaking audience, however, its Tamil version is doing well at the box office.

The movie was set to be released on June 13. However, the moviemakers delayed its release date to July 26. Raayan is the 50th movie of Dhanush in lead roles. Additionally this is for the second time Dhanush has entered into the role of director in his movie. Raayan has been released in Telugu and Hindi.

About Raayan

The action thriller's story revolves around a fast-food hotel owner who lives in North Chennai and how he avenges the death of his family members from a gangster. The gangster had ruined his family earlier.

The movie was officially announced in 2023 with a tentative title ‘D50’, to signify the importance of the movie. The project is Dhanush's 50th film as a lead actor. The official title of the movie was announced in February this year.

The movie has been directed by Dhanush himself and has been produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from taking the directorial responsibilities, Dhanush is the lead actor in the movie, which also features S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles.

