Raayan Box Office Collection Day 3: The Tamil action drama collected ₹ 15.61 crore on its third day, Sunday. Check full statistics here.

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 3: The Tamil action drama starring Dhanush raked in ₹43.01 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. The star cast features S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles, apart from Dhanush as the lead actor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller movie witnessed a 13.53 percent spike in its collection on Sunday, marking a significant improvement in its box office collection compared with Saturday, when the film raked in ₹13.75 crore net. On its third day in theatres, the film collected ₹15.61 crore. Third-day numbers are even higher than the release-day numbers when it raked in ₹13.65 crore net.

Produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, the Kollywood film minted ₹46.75 crore gross worldwide. The film collected ₹15.25 crore in the overseas market and grossed ₹31.5 crore in the domestic market. On Sunday, Raayan had an overall Tamil occupancy of 67.31 percent, reported Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a post on X, stated, “#Raayan lands in Weekend Top 10 in #NorthAmerica"

The Tamil action thriller was set to be released on June 13 but was postponed for unknown reasons and finally released on July 26. Raayan is Dhanush's 50th movie of Dhanush in the lead role and his second as a director. Apart from its original Tamil language, the film was dubbed and released in Telugu and Hindi.

The film was officially unveiled in 2023 with the tentative title 'D50', marking its significance as Dhanush's 50th lead role. The official title was revealed in February this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The storyline revolves around a fast-food hotel owner who lives in North Chennai and how he avenges the death of his family members from a gangster.

