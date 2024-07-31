Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Raayan Box Office Collection day 5: Dhanush starrer movie's total collection swells to 53 crore

Raayan Box Office Collection day 5: Dhanush starrer movie's total collection swells to ₹53 crore

Livemint

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush starrer movie earns 53 crore in India within five day of its release

Raayan Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush's movie earned 4.50 crore on Tuesday.

Raayan Box Office Collection day 5: Dhanush's action thriller earned a total of 52.95 crore in India (Net) within five days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated 4.5 crore on Tuesday. Raayan's worldwide collection stands at 80.6 crore, as on July 31.

(More to come)

