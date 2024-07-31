Raayan Box Office Collection day 5: Dhanush starrer movie's total collection swells to ₹53 crore
Raayan Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush starrer movie earns ₹53 crore in India within five day of its release
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Raayan Box Office Collection day 5: Dhanush's action thriller earned a total of ₹52.95 crore in India (Net) within five days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹4.5 crore on Tuesday. Raayan's worldwide collection stands at ₹80.6 crore, as on July 31.
(More to come)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!