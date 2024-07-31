Raayan Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush starrer movie earns ₹ 53 crore in India within five day of its release

Raayan Box Office Collection day 5: Dhanush's action thriller earned a total of ₹52.95 crore in India (Net) within five days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹4.5 crore on Tuesday. Raayan's worldwide collection stands at ₹80.6 crore, as on July 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

