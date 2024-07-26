Raayan had its worldwide release on July 26. This marks the 50th movie of Dhanush, who will turn 41 on July 28.

Raayan, initially planned for a June 13 release, had its worldwide release on July 26. This marks the 50th movie of Dhanush, who will turn 41 on July 28.

The Tamil action-thriller, directed by the actor himself, is one of the most highly-anticipated movies in recent times. The movie has also been released in Telugu and Hindi. Early public reviews are hitting social media. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions.

"Even though it's an normal revenge story, director Dhanush has exceeded with his writing & execution. Interval Block, Many scenes in second half, Climax song are peak theatrical moment," wrote one viewer.

“Dhanush Underplayed and lets others to take the stage. Subtle mass scenes are there for him. Interval Block visuals & screen presence of D," wrote another.

One viewer posted, “A Monster of a film delivered By Dhanush, ARR, Om Prakash and Sun Pictures packed with Top Notch Performances from all the actors."

"RAAYAN IS TOTALLY WORTH WATCHING THEATERS ! Dhanush nails it in his 50th film as actor and director, making it a blockbuster GUARANTEED," posted another.

There has been massive interest for "Raayan" on Google Search in the last 4 hours:

Raayan advance booking The Dhanush starrer sold 4,36,704 tickets in advance booking and collected ₹6.15 crore, as per Sacnilk. With such advance booking numbers, the movie is likely to surpass Karnan, which currently holds Dhanush's highest Day 1 collection at ₹10.40 crore.

In 2024, Indian 2 is the top Tamil film opener with ₹26 crore, followed by Captain Miller at 8.80 crore, Koimoi reported.. While Raayan is unlikely to beat Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, it could beat Dhanush's earlier releases, Captain Miller, to take the second spot. As per media reports, the movie was made with ₹100 crore.

The movie is about Raayan, a simple young man, who sets out to avenge his family's death by searching for the killers. His quest leads him through the organised crime syndicate.

