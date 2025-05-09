Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Top 20 quotes by the ‘Bard of Bengal’ on his 164th birthday

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025 commemorates the 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, one of India’s most revered literary figures.
Celebrated annually on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh (usually April or May), this day honours his extraordinary contributions to literature, music, art, and education.
Composer of India's national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”, Tagore was a polymath who bridged cultures through his works.
Born in 1861, he played a leading role in Indian cultural renaissance and came to be recognized as one of the architects of modern India alongside Mahatama Gandhi.
Tagore is renowned for his contribution to the field of Bengali literature and politics. His poems, shorts stories, songs, plays, and novels are still revered and analysed in different fields of art.
Rabindranath Tagore is called the “Bard of Bengal”, much like William Shakespeare is called the “Bard of Avon”, because of his monumental influence on Bengali literature, music, and culture.
As a prolific poet, composer, and social reformer, he revolutionised Bengali literature and introduced it to the world, earning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.
He was the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize for his contribution to world literature.
His compositions, known as Rabindra Sangeet, remain a cornerstone of Bengali music. Tagore's works, blending traditional Bengali culture with modern ideas, also inspired the Bengali Renaissance and India's nationalist movements.
He also penned the national anthem for Bangladesh. Some of his other notable works include Gitanjali, Chokher Bali, Post Master, Kabuliwallah, Nastanirh.
