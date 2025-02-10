Radhika Ambani steals the show as she dances to ’Anarkali Disco Chali’ at friend’s wedding in Mumbai | Watch

Radhika Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, stole the spotlight with her stunning dance performance at a friend's wedding in Mumbai. The video showed the Ambani bahu dancing with her friends, with reports stated that the group of girls grooved to the song 'Anarkali Disco Chali' from Akshay Kumar's 2010 movie Housefull.

The video of their performance has gone viral on social media with netizens praising her.

Another video posted on Instagram story also showed Anant Ambani dancing in the barat and also joined some friends in the Sangeet performance. The couple attended their friends Krishna Parekh and Yash Singhal wedding in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani dancing in barat

Anant Ambani at friends wedding

Recently, Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani had attended Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations with Neelam Upadhyaya. The couple's grand sangeet ceremony, held in Mumbai on 6 February 2025, was filled with music, dance, and fun moments. An Instagram clip has also gone viral which showed Nita Ambani and Nick Jonas standing next to each other where they were seen cheering on the wedding festivities. While Priyanka was actively involved in the pre-wedding functions, her husband, Nick Jonas, truly stole the spotlight at the event. Nick, who had not attended the previous mehendi and haldi ceremonies, arrived in Mumbai earlier on February 6, making a stylish entrance at the sangeet ceremony.

On Fenruary 7, Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet on Friday married fiance Diva Shah at a small and intimate, traditional ceremony with a close group of friends and family in attendance. The business tycoon kept the wedding simple and donated ₹10,000 crore to various social causes including building infrastructure in healthcare, education and skill development.

Anant and Radhika Ambani wedding Mukhesh and Anant Ambani's youngest son Anant married Radhika Merchant in a lavish wedding in Mumbai last year in July. From global celebrities, politicians to business leaders, the Ambani wedding had a highlight last year. Their wedding followed four months of lavish pre-marriage parties which was attended by Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft's Bill Gates. Pop star Rihanna performed at a per-wedding event in March 2024.

