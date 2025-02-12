Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday, February 11. Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with grandchildren Prithvi and Veda.

The Ambani family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati, ahead of Magh Purnima, which marks the end of the month-long Magha Snan or ritual bathing.

The entire Ambani family donned traditional outfits for the holy visit. However, social media is abuzz with Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's traditional looks.

Radhika and Anant Ambani's outfits at Maha Kumbh 2025 Radhika Ambani wore a stunning navy blue silk kurta with a loose fit, V-neckline, and elbow-length sleeves. The outfit was embellished with intricate golden zari embroidery on the neckline and borders. She paired the navy blue silk kurta with mint green dhoti pants and a matching dupatta. While Anant Ambani wore a kurta set along with a jacket in tones of red and maroon. His waistcoat featured delicate silver embellishments and golden embroidery. Anant finished his look with a gold chain.

Cost of Radhika Ambani's outfit Radhika's navy blue and mint green kurta set is from the designer brand Jayanti Reddy and costs a whopping ₹1,09,900.

Along with the luxury kurta set, Radhika accessorised her look with stunning diamond stud earrings and a minimal chain necklace. Her makeup was minimal, with kohled eyes, well-defined brows, and a nude lip shade with a hint of blush on her cheeks. She tied her hair in a low ponytail, finishing her traditional and simple look.

