Radhika Ambani stuns in outfit worth ₹1 lakh at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj | Check details here

Mukesh Ambani and family made a holy visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, participating in a ritual dip. Their traditional outfits, especially Radhika Merchant's 1,09,900 kurta set, attracted attention on social media.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published12 Feb 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with son Anant and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, offered prayer during the Maha Kumbh Mela.(Pujya Swamiji - X)

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday, February 11. Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with grandchildren Prithvi and Veda.

The Ambani family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati, ahead of Magh Purnima, which marks the end of the month-long Magha Snan or ritual bathing.

 

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani and family attend Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, take holy dip

The entire Ambani family donned traditional outfits for the holy visit. However, social media is abuzz with Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's traditional looks.

Advertisement

Radhika and Anant Ambani's outfits at Maha Kumbh 2025

Radhika Ambani wore a stunning navy blue silk kurta with a loose fit, V-neckline, and elbow-length sleeves. The outfit was embellished with intricate golden zari embroidery on the neckline and borders. She paired the navy blue silk kurta with mint green dhoti pants and a matching dupatta. While Anant Ambani wore a kurta set along with a jacket in tones of red and maroon. His waistcoat featured delicate silver embellishments and golden embroidery. Anant finished his look with a gold chain.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | PM Modi interacts with Mukesh Ambani, Satya Nadella, others in creator summit

Cost of Radhika Ambani's outfit

Radhika's navy blue and mint green kurta set is from the designer brand Jayanti Reddy and costs a whopping 1,09,900.

Along with the luxury kurta set, Radhika accessorised her look with stunning diamond stud earrings and a minimal chain necklace. Her makeup was minimal, with kohled eyes, well-defined brows, and a nude lip shade with a hint of blush on her cheeks. She tied her hair in a low ponytail, finishing her traditional and simple look.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Radhika Ambani steals the show with her dance at Mumbai wedding | WATCH

Anant and Radhika Ambani

Son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani married the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant, last year in a grand celebration, inviting celebrities across the globe at Antilia and Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsRadhika Ambani stuns in outfit worth ₹1 lakh at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj | Check details here
First Published:12 Feb 2025, 04:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget