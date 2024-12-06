Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are now officially among this year's most stylish people as they feature in the New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2024 list.

The youngest Ambani couple garnered international attention with their opulent, star-studded pre-wedding and wedding festivities, which began earlier this year.

The New York Times included Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in its list of the most stylish people of 2024, saying, “A red carpet. Emeralds roughly the size of Popsicles. Rihanna. Their pre-wedding celebration and nuptials had it all.”

International celebrities such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta performed at the couple's two different but equally grand pre-wedding festivities before they tied the knot in July.

Before their wedding, Anant and Radhika kicked off the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Then, the couple and their families sailed up the Italian coast with close friends. They even closed off Italy's Portofino for a grand celebration featuring Andrea Bocelli's performance.

Their three-day wedding at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex was attended by top world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, notable politicians, business tycoons, national and international celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and more.

New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2024 list Apart from Radhika and Anant, the New York Times' Most Stylish People of 2024 list also features notable celebrities such as Beyonce, Zendaya, and Adele.

Charli XCX, Nicola Coughlan, Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig, and Demi Moore also shared the title with South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji, Hasan Minhaj, Chappell Roan, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande.

Jools Lebron, the TikToker behind the demure trend, has been included in the list.