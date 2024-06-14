Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s Italy bash - ’A retreat for people that have contributed...’

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding Italy bash had guests from the ages of six months going up to 90 years, and the pictures of the celebrations in Portofino are now out.

First Published06:40 PM IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant prepare to tie the knot at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, on July 12. (ANI Photo)(Image source-Instagram)

Ahead of the wedding ceremonies in July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a lavish party and pre-wedding celebrations in Italy earlier this month which was attended by several actors and celebrities.

The pictures of the celebrations in Portofino, fireworks and cruise events are out on Vouge.

According to Vouge, Radhika Merchant said that the event was a retreat for people that have contributed to their lives in different ways.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding events in Italy Check photos

The guests included people from the ages of six months going up to 90 years.

"The 1,200-person guest list included their friends and family, as well as employees at the Ambani family company Reliance Industries; the Merchant family company of Encore Healthcare; and Anant’s animal sanctuary Vantara. Even the family’s doctors were on board. “We had people from the ages of six months going up to 90 years,” Radhika Merchant told Vouge.

“I’m very excited to be married,” Vouge quoted her as saying.

For one of the festivities, Radhika chose a custom Versace dress. She also wore a rare piece of fashion history for the occasion: an archival Yves Saint Laurent for Dior dress.

On July 12, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot.

The wedding will take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, reported ANI.

The first pre-wedding festivities were held in Jamnagar. The celebrations were attended by singer Rihanna, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump, several business leaders and Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar.

A performance by pop sensation Rihanna was the highlight of the first pre-wedding bash.

