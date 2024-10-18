Radhika Merchant’s birthday video goes viral; MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan spotted: Watch

Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and wife of Anant Ambani, celebrated her birthday in grand style on October 16 in Mumbai. Several videos of the luxurious party have surfaced, showcasing the glamour and splendour of the event.

One of those videos came from socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry. The video, which captures MS Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, has gone viral on Instagram. It has received nearly 6 million views so far.

“Everyone so mean to me,” writes Orry, to which Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor replied, “Nobody’s perfect.”

One user asked, “Bhai ye nepotism conference hai kya (Bro, is this a conference on nepotism)?”

Another one found resemblence with Orry’s appearance with that of Kishore Kumar from the olden days, “Why do you look like Kishore Kumar from back in the day? Same hair and facial hair!”

In one of the video clips, Radhika was seen cutting her red birthday cake with her husband, Anant Ambani, by her side. The Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, were seen enjoying the festivities. Nita Ambani was spotted dancing to the birthday music as the family came together to celebrate Radhika's special day.

For the event, Radhika dazzled in a white silk halter-neck backless top, which she paired with a striking red long skirt.

Radhika Merchant Birthday Several never-before-seen photos of Radhika surfaced on social media, shared by her friends. These included pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations and other unseen moments, giving fans a closer look into the life of the Ambani family’s daughter-in-law.