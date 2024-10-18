Radhika Merchant’s birthday video goes viral; MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan spotted: Watch

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO, celebrated her lavish birthday in Mumbai with notable guests like MS Dhoni and Ananya Panday. Viral videos showcased the event's glamour, while Radhika's family enjoyed the festivities. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published18 Oct 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Radhika Merchant’s birthday video goes viral; MS Dhoni,  Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan spotted: Watch Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS
Radhika Merchant’s birthday video goes viral; MS Dhoni,  Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan spotted: Watch Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS(Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS)

Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and wife of Anant Ambani, celebrated her birthday in grand style on October 16 in Mumbai. Several videos of the luxurious party have surfaced, showcasing the glamour and splendour of the event.

One of those videos came from socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry. The video, which captures MS Dhoni, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, has gone viral on Instagram. It has received nearly 6 million views so far.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant Birthday: Full list of celebs who attended the bash | See pics

“Everyone so mean to me,” writes Orry, to which Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor replied, “Nobody’s perfect.”

One user asked, “Bhai ye nepotism conference hai kya (Bro, is this a conference on nepotism)?”

Another one found resemblence with Orry’s appearance with that of Kishore Kumar from the olden days, “Why do you look like Kishore Kumar from back in the day? Same hair and facial hair!”

Also Read | Anant-Radhika’s luxurious pre-wedding bash starts streaming online

In one of the video clips, Radhika was seen cutting her red birthday cake with her husband, Anant Ambani, by her side. The Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, were seen enjoying the festivities. Nita Ambani was spotted dancing to the birthday music as the family came together to celebrate Radhika's special day.

For the event, Radhika dazzled in a white silk halter-neck backless top, which she paired with a striking red long skirt.

Radhika Merchant Birthday

Several never-before-seen photos of Radhika surfaced on social media, shared by her friends. These included pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations and other unseen moments, giving fans a closer look into the life of the Ambani family’s daughter-in-law.

Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant spotted in Paris with Ambani family. Watch

Radhika married Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, in a grand ceremony on July 12. Reports suggest their wedding cost an estimated 5,000 crore, a small portion of Mukesh Ambani’s wealth. The Reliance Industries chairman has a net worth of nearly 9 lakh crore, as per Forbes.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsRadhika Merchant’s birthday video goes viral; MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan spotted: Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.