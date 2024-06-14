After a glamourous second pre-wedding ceremony celebrated on a cruise ship across Europe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue to remain the talk of the town. A picture from the pre-wedding ceremony is breaking the internet in which Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant can be seen posing for photographers, and Radhika's dress in the picture stole the limelight. She was wearing a custom-made dress, which was printed with a love letter written by Anant Ambani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him," Radhika Merchant said while speaking to the Vogue and mentioned that she was 22 years old when she received the love letter from Anant Ambani.

"I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that 'this is what our love was'," Radhikha Merchant added.

The elegant black gown with white chiffon that Merchant donned on the first day of the luxury cruise's four-day event was a creation by Robert Wun, a designer based in London. The picture is among the very few visuals of the pre-wedding ceremony, which are out on the internet as the cruise ship party had a "no phone policy."

Performances by global icons Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding ceremony on the cruise ship witnessed performances from global icons like Katy Perry, David Guetta, the Backstreet Boys, and Andrea Bocelli. "It was just the most magical evening. I had goosebumps," Radhika Merchant said while mentioning the magical performance of legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli in the Italian town of Portofino.

After two high-profile pre-wedding ceremonies, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), with celebrations spanning three days. Like pre-wedding parties, the marriage is also expected to be attended by high-profile personalities from across the globe.

