Raghav Chadha goes undercover as Blinkit delivery boy: Gig workers open up, ‘Company ko chahiye apna faida’ | Watch

Raghav Chadha recently went undercover as a Blinkit delivery boy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP wanted to understand the daily struggles of gig workers.

In a new YouTube video, he says his aim was to make these “invisible” workers visible and hear their problems directly. Chadha clarified that he was not trying to attack any company. He just wanted to learn how riders earn, work and survive.

During the shift, he joined a rider named Shivam and used Shivam’s delivery app and ID to complete orders. Chadha experienced the long working hours, late-night deliveries and constant pressure to meet targets.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha thanks Centre for scrapping 10-minute delivery model

He also observed how little rest riders got and the safety risks they faced on the road. Here’s what he found.

Shivam’s workday starts at 7 AM and often ends at 11 PM. This means 15-16 hours of continuous labour. Even after work, riders must cook, clean and wash clothes, leaving them with barely 2-3 hours of sleep.

Many riders work all 30 days a month without a single break, hoping to earn enough to survive. The financial reality is far from what is promised.

Shivam joined, expecting ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per month. But, he earns less than half. During one hour of work, earnings were just ₹51. On another day, 14 hours brought only ₹1,136, which is under ₹100 per hour.

Riders also pay for petrol, bike rent, repairs and mobile data. One rider earns ₹22,000 monthly but takes home under ₹10,000 after costs. Return trips go unpaid, further cutting incomes.

The 10-minute delivery promise has become one of the biggest dangers for delivery riders, the YouTube video reveals. Many riders say this rule puts their lives at risk every day.

To avoid penalties, they are forced to overspeed, jump traffic signals and sometimes drive on the wrong side of the road. Riders describe it as playing with their lives.

Although managers claim there is no pressure, the slogan is printed on their uniforms. Supervisors often insist that deliveries must be completed within 10 minutes, no matter the traffic or road conditions.

Several riders have already suffered accidents because of this rush. One rider said he had broken his hand and badly injured his leg while trying to meet the time limit.

Even while injured and wearing a plaster, he felt forced to continue working to avoid losing income.

“Company ko chahiye apna faida. Bhookha raho, pyasa raho, baarish ho, thand ho, dhoop ho, kuchh bhi ho, usko koi lena dena nahi (The company only cares about its own profit. Whether you are hungry or thirsty, whether it is raining, cold, or extremely hot, it does not matter to them at all.),” says one of the riders.

Riders also feel there is no real support system. There is no human manager to speak to, only automated helplines.

If a phone is stolen or a customer runs away without paying, the rider is often made to pay. Even small delays can lead to the loss of incentives or the threat of termination.

Delivery riders say large platforms offer little real protection. Many claim there is no proper accident or health insurance.

After crashes, they are asked for extensive paperwork but rarely receive any payout. Riders also say they must pay for delivery bags, uniforms and rain gear, with costs deducted from their earnings.

Riders’ appeal The riders end with a clear appeal to management, naming Deepinder Goyal. They demand safer delivery rules, fair and transparent pay and payment per kilometre that reflects actual travel.

They also want human support to check customer complaints before penalties are imposed.

“We don’t have any issues with any company. We, too, want companies to grow and do well. I myself am doing their marketing while wearing their merchandise,” Raghav Chadha laughs while saying.

“I just want you to have better lives. You are essential to the economy,” he tells Blinkit riders.