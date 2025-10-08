Raghav Juyal remembers how dolphins miraculously saved him when he was choking to death, ‘Antim sthiti thi meri’

Raghav Juyal appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube podcast and shared his “crazy” encounter so far. The Kill actor indicated that it was a near-death experience.

Raghav said it had happened some time back. Early morning, he went swimming with dolphins in Mauritius. He took a dive and swam a little. Suddenly, he heard a strange sound.

Raghav didn’t know where it came from. It was an unusual sound, something he could not even describe.

“Bahot alag awaz hoti hai woh (It’s a totally different sound). It is something I cannot tell you.

Then, out of nowhere, around 15–20 dolphins came near him and suddenly breached around me. I don’t know…Maybe I panicked. Some water went into my mouth, and I was choking..

The Bads of Bollywood actor tried to reach the surface, thinking he would be able to breathe once he emerged from the water. But, he still couldn’t catch his breath even after reaching the surface.

He signalled a nearby boat for help. The boat arrived, and Raghav grabbed hold of it to pull himself out of the water.

“Antim sthiti thi meri (It was my final moment),” Raghav Juyal said.

Fortunately, they pulled him out just in time. They wondered why it happened when Raghav knew how to swim.

One of the men said that the dolphins had saved him from “something else”.

“Kuch aur ho sakta tha tumhare saath. Kuchh aur ho sakta tha tumhare sath agar aur deep jaate (It could have been something ominous if you had gone deeper in the sea). The dolphins knew exactly what they were doing,” Raghav quoted one of his saviours as saying.

Dolphins save people Dolphins are known for their intelligence and empathy-like instincts. Many real-life accounts show them saving humans in danger at sea.

They often sense distress and act to protect people. Legends of dolphins surrounding swimmers to shield them from sharks, guiding lost divers to safety and even pushing unconscious humans to the surface are many.

Australian fisherman Grant Dickson survived a shark attack after dolphins had circled him for 40 hours until rescue teams arrived. They saved his life.

Marine biologist Maddalena Bearzi, while researching near Los Angeles, noticed one dolphin breaking away from its group and swimming offshore. The rest of the pod followed.

Curious, Bearzi and her team tracked them by boat. After several miles, the dolphins circled something dark in the water.