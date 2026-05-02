Who is Raghu Sharma? 33-year-old Punjab leg spinner makes IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings

Raghu Sharma finally lived his dream as he made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 33-year-old leg spinner is a Punjab domestic player who received his MI cap from captain Hardik Pandya just before the toss, and stepped into the big stage after waiting patiently on the sidelines.
“We have one debut, the leggie (Raghu Sharma) plays his first game," Pandya said after winning the toss in the must-win clash.
Hardik won the toss and opted to bat first on what looked like a good batting track. Raghu Sharma was named in the impact substitutes list and is expected to come into play during the second innings as the Mumbai Indians chase a vital victory in their IPL 2026 campaign.
Raghu Sharma was picked by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for injured pacer Vignesh Puthur ahead of the 2025 season for a modest ₹30 lakh. Though he didn’t get a single game that year, the franchise showed faith and retained him for IPL 2026.
Interestingly, Raghu started his career as a fast bowler before switching to leg-spin to break into Punjab’s domestic side. He idolises spin greats Shane Warne and Imran Tahir and has worked hard to make his mark at the age of 33.
Before his IPL debut, Raghu Sharma has played just four T20 matches and taken four wickets. His first-class record stands out with 57 wickets in 12 games at an impressive average of 22.03, while he has picked up 18 wickets in 12 List A fixtures. These numbers show why the Mumbai Indians trusted him in a high-pressure game.
For this crucial encounter, the Mumbai Indians dropped Ashwani Kumar and brought back Krish Bhagat. Rohit Sharma continues to miss out due to a hamstring injury he picked up on April 12 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.
Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar.
Chennai Super Kings made three changes, bringing back Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, and Prashant Veer.
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary
Impact Subs: Kartik Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, Matthew Short, Gurjapneet Singh