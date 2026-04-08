Rahul Banerjee’s death: Producer faces boycott; who is Leena Gangopadhyay? Check the Anupamaa connection

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum has announced strong actions following the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. In an official communication to its members on 7 April, the forum announced that artists and technicians would not work on projects linked to two specific production houses connected with the controversy.

“Any serials associated with Mrs Leena Gangopadhyay and Mr Saibal Banerjee, including ‘Chiro-shawkha produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures Private Limited and ‘Kone Dyakha Aalo’ produced by Organinc Studios Private Limited, will not involve participation from any artists or technicians,” the notice said.

In addition to the boycott, the forum has announced how safety will be ensured going forward.

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“In advertisements, television serials, OTT productions and films, 100% safety provisions for artists and technicians will be mandatory,” it said.

“Several initiatives and decisions have been taken to ensure the safety and security of artists and technicians during both outdoor and indoor shoots. Details regarding these measures will be communicated in due course,” it added.

The decision was taken after multiple rounds of meetings with representatives of EIMPA, television producers, OTT platform authorities, and the Federation. The notice, signed by General Secretary Shantilal Mukherjee (actor of Kahaani fame), confirmed that the consensus had been reached on the safety measures.

Rahul Banerjee’s death The move comes amid growing controversy surrounding actor Rahul Banerjee’s death on 29 March at Talsari Beach in Odisha. He was shooting for the serial Bhole Baba Paar Karega. The incident was initially described as an accidental drowning but later raised serious concerns.

Confusion also surrounds the rescue and treatment timeline. The production team claimed the 42-year-old was alive when pulled out of the water. But, eyewitnesses and a local boatman suggested the rescue was delayed.

According to the autopsy report, Rahul’s lungs swelled to nearly double their size. It was due to inhalation of large amounts of saline water and sand.

The case continues to draw strong reactions across the Bengali entertainment industry. Calls grow for accountability and stricter safety standards.

Rahul’s estranged wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar - along with the Artists’ Forum - has filed a police complaint, alleging criminal conspiracy and professional negligence. Critics have also questioned safety arrangements at the shooting location. They have claimed that there were no lifeguards, medical teams or proper permissions.

Who is Leena Gangopadhyay? Leena Gangopadhyay, also known as Leena Ganguly, is one of the most influential figures in Bengali television. She has also served as the chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women since 2019.

Leena first emerged as the most successful writer of Bengali television. In recent years, she has been the showrunner of various popular Bengali TV shows. Anupamaa, the widely popular Star Plus show, is a remake of her Bengali show, Sreemoyee.

Other Hindi remakes include other Star Plus TV serials like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and Imlie.

Her production house has made multiple Hindi shows, such as Ishani (Star Plus), Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey (Star Plus) and Durga - Atoot Prem Kahani (Colors TV).

Gangopadhyay has expressed deep shock over the actor's death. Her production house has expressed willingness to share all shooting footage and communication records with the police.

According to her, the script did not require a deep-sea sequence. The planned shot was meant for ankle-deep water.

Crew members tried to stop Rahul from going further into the water, but he did not listen, according to her.

Leena Gangopadhyay, who holds a government-appointed post, is reportedly close to CM Mamata Banerjee. That has created a political undertone in the post-tragedy fiasco. To mitigate ‘perceptions of bias’, Leena has offered to step down from her official position.