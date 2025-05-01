Rahul Bhatt gets emotional, says ‘stamped as David Headley’s friend’, still gets daily DMs calling him traitor | Watch

Fitness trainor and actor Rahul Bhatt, implicated in investigations related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to his friendship with mastermind David Headley, got emotional on the Hindi Rush podcast while speaking about the case.

Advertisement

Calling the incident and experience “devastating”, Rahul Bhatt got emotional talking about how he is treated by people despite being a witness in the case and not an accused.

‘Created Most Devastating Trauma’ “That case created the most devastating trauma, which I didn't show, which I kept within. I said: ‘I am this big, larger than life, physical male’, but I suffered the most damage… because my identity and I were butchered,” he said.

“My character was assassinated... for what? for nothing. I didn't do anything, if I had, I would have confessed and gone to the gallows, I'm a man, I'd take it on my chin… and what I was made to got through. I remember to this date,” he said.

Advertisement

Read More

‘Called a Traitor… it hurts’ On whether the social impact still persists, Rahul Bhatt said that he gets at last 20 direct messages everyday on social media.

“Everyday there are at least 20 DMs … you get used to it, but then it hurts. At the end of the day it hurts when youre called a traitor, when you have done nothing. (I am a) human being, how much will you take?” he said wiping tears.

He added that this has made him distrustful and paranoid. “… you start distrusting human beings … I do feel secure, believe in myself, but I am paranoid. I can't just relax,” he said emotionally.

On Investigation, Media Coverage: ‘Stamped as David Headley’s Friend’ Rahul Bhatt said that investigating agencies have been fair and he has the truth on his side. “I have not faced any problems from the agencies. They have been fair. They go by facts. Dudh ka dhudh, paani ka paani… the only thing that has saved me is the truth and the truth and the truth,” he claimed. Advertisement

On the media coverage he admitted that some were sensationalised. “It was selected media … but everything is out — I was never a accused, I was a witness... If I was involed, would I be sitting here with you? It's a big case... do you think they would have spared me?”

He also added that the case has had long lasting impact on his life.“I am stuck with the stamp “that's Headley's friend”. What can I say, he was my friend. I didn't know his real intentions.”

Rahul Bhatt added that he has no regrets. “… no hard feelings and I don't have any regrets, if I have to go through everything again I will. I learnt life lessons. Adversity has taught me, and I have no fear now.” Advertisement