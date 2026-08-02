Rahul Gandhi's adorable ‘Korean finger heart’ post on Friendship Day takes internet by storm: ‘Bro is entering Gen Z….'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently revealed that he has learnt 'Korean finger heart' sign on the occasion of Friendship Day. While friends exchange colourful friendship bands, heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts and spending quality time together on this day, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha used this opportunity to connect with the young generation. In a heartfelt social media post, he said that he continues to learn something new every day.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Still a student, still learning something new every day. Today’s lesson: it’s Friendship Day and this🫰is a heart. Happy Friendship Day, everyone. Lots of love!” This post went viral and has attracted over 3.24 lakh likes and several comments. Social media has been abuzz since the 56-year-old shared the heartwarming post.

What did social media say? A user remarked, “Korean finger heart.” Another user wrote, “Now bro is entering in Gen z era.” A third user stated, “@rahulgandhi It suits you, but how is a 70-year old chaiwala trying to become Gen Z?”

A fourth comment read, “Make this man the pm asap bro, he's way cooler than the boomer unc we have now (sic).” A fifth user quipped, “Pookie leader.” A sixth user wrote, "Saranghae oppa (meaning ‘I love you’ in Korean).

A brief history of Friendship Day Friendship Day, a special celebration to honour close companions, is observed every year in India on first Sunday of August. This day celebrates close bond, companionship, trust and loyalty beyond blood relationships. This year, 2 August is being celebrated as Friendship Day to cherish meaningful connections and appreciate the people who stand by us during both joyful moments and challenging times.

Nearly a century ago, the concept of friendship gained currency. The idea of celebrating friendship was first proposed in 1930 by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards. However, the proposal to designate a day as World Friendship Day came nearly three decades later. It was not until 20 July 1958, Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho proposed celebration of this relationship during a dinner with friends in Puerto Pinasco, Paraguay.