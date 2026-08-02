Rahul Gandhi's adorable ‘Korean finger heart’ post on Friendship Day takes internet by storm: ‘Bro is entering Gen Z….'

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently revealed that he has learnt 'Korean finger heart' sign on the occasion of Friendship Day. While friends exchange colourful friendship bands, heartfelt messages, thoughtful gifts and spending quality time together on this day, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha used this opportunity to connect with the young generation. In a heartfelt social media post, he said that he continues to learn something new every day.

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Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Still a student, still learning something new every day. Today’s lesson: it’s Friendship Day and this🫰is a heart. Happy Friendship Day, everyone. Lots of love!” This post went viral and has attracted over 3.24 lakh likes and several comments. Social media has been abuzz since the 56-year-old shared the heartwarming post.

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What did social media say? A user remarked, “Korean finger heart.” Another user wrote, “Now bro is entering in Gen z era.” A third user stated, “@rahulgandhi It suits you, but how is a 70-year old chaiwala trying to become Gen Z?”

A fourth comment read, “Make this man the pm asap bro, he's way cooler than the boomer unc we have now (sic).” A fifth user quipped, “Pookie leader.” A sixth user wrote, "Saranghae oppa (meaning ‘I love you’ in Korean).

A brief history of Friendship Day Friendship Day, a special celebration to honour close companions, is observed every year in India on first Sunday of August. This day celebrates close bond, companionship, trust and loyalty beyond blood relationships. This year, 2 August is being celebrated as Friendship Day to cherish meaningful connections and appreciate the people who stand by us during both joyful moments and challenging times.

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Nearly a century ago, the concept of friendship gained currency. The idea of celebrating friendship was first proposed in 1930 by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards. However, the proposal to designate a day as World Friendship Day came nearly three decades later. It was not until 20 July 1958, Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho proposed celebration of this relationship during a dinner with friends in Puerto Pinasco, Paraguay.

In 1998, Nane Annan named Winnie the Pooh the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations to honor Friendship Day. The International Day of Friendship celebrated on 30 July every year was formally proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly. It recognised that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.