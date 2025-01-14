Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 14 extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, Bhogali Bihu, and Makaravilakku.
Taking to X, the leader wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Suggi Habba, Maghi, Khichdi, Paush Parva, Uttarayan, Bhogali Bihu, and Makaravilakku. May these harvest festivals bring a season filled with hope, prosperity, and happiness to all.”
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated across India. It marks the beginning of a new agricultural cycle and marks the end of winter.
Uttarayana is predominantly celebrated in Gujarat, marking the northward movement of the Sun. The name stems from the Sanskrit terms "uttaram" (north) and "ayanam" (movement), which are the source of the term Uttarayana, also known as Uttarayanam.
Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Believers express their gratitude to the Sun, Mother Nature, and farm animals for the harvest.
People in Guwahati celebrate Magh Bihu, the annual harvest festival, as they burn traditional Meji (bonfire). Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival marking the end of the harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid-January. The people of the state celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest.
Maghe Sankranti is another name for Makar Sankranti in places such as Sikkim and Nepal, celebrating the harvest season.
Suggi Habba is Karnataka's way of welcoming the harvest season. During this time, people in Karantaka make Ellu-Bella, a mixture of white sesame seeds, fried groundnuts, chopped dry coconut, and jaggery, which is offered to God and shared with others.
Makaravilaku festival is celebrated in Kerala. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa at the hill shrine of Sabarimala on the occasion of Makaravilakku. A key highlight of the festival is the procession carrying the 'Thiruvabharnam' (sacred jewels of Lord Ayyappa), which is received by the temple on Makaravilaku day. On this day, the sacred jewels are placed on Lord Ayyappa. The festival concludes on January 19 with the grand Guruthi ceremony at Malikappuram.
