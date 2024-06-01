Rahul Gandhi's promise of ₹1 lakh: Bengaluru women getting ready for June 4 Lok Sabha Election Results; check how
Bengaluru women flock to open India Post Payments Bank accounts after Rahul Gandhi's promise of quick services and rumors of deposits if INDIA bloc wins. Postmaster denies rumors, urges caution, but the rush continues, indicating belief in Congress among lower-income groups.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'khatakhat' promise in a Lok Sabha election rally in Uttar Pradesh has seemingly resounded with women in Bengaluru, who gathered in large numbers outside a usually empty General Post Office (GPO) on the Raj Bhavan Road over the past few days. Gandhi has promised fast delivery of services to voters, if Congress is elected to power on June 4.