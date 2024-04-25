Railways Ministry jumps on viral keyboard trend: ‘Look between Y and I’
After multiple versions of keyboard trend going viral on the internet, Ministry of Railways has joined the trend to spread awareness about the emergency numbers for railway passengers. Days ago, Delhi Police also shared a social media post related to ‘look between your keyboard trend’
After Delhi Police, Blinkit, and YouTube, Railways Ministry has joined the viral keyboard trend. The multiple versions of the viral meme trend asking users to look between two letters on their keyboard has amazed the netizens. The ministry used the keyboard trend to spread awareness among people about the customer care number for railway enquiry-139.