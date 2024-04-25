Railways Ministry jumps on viral keyboard trend: ‘Look between Y and I’

After multiple versions of keyboard trend going viral on the internet, Ministry of Railways has joined the trend to spread awareness about the emergency numbers for railway passengers. Days ago, Delhi Police also shared a social media post related to ‘look between your keyboard trend’

After Delhi Police, Blinkit, and YouTube, Railways Ministry has joined the viral keyboard trend. The multiple versions of the viral meme trend asking users to look between two letters on their keyboard has amazed the netizens. The ministry used the keyboard trend to spread awareness among people about the customer care number for railway enquiry-139. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to social media, Ministry of Railways asked social media users ‘Who can dial 139?', and replied with the help of viral trend.

'Rail Passenger: Who can dial 139 ? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Railways: Look at your keyboard between Y and I," wrote Ministry of Railways on X.

This is not for the first time when the Railways Ministry has used a social media trend to spread awareness among people about Indian Railways services. Social media users often get a chance to see photos of scenic railway track locations and stations in India. In addition to this, the ministry also keeps sharing information related to developments happening in the railways, and the suspension or beginning of new train services.

What is the viral keyboard trend? The viral keyboard trend adds on that extra tinge of curiosity among social media users by asking them to look between certain letters on keyboard to know the answer of question posted on the post or meme.

Several social media users have joined viral trend. As more people become a part of the trend, social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook, have been flooded with unique versions of the keyboard trend.

Similar social media trends serve an opportunity for brands to advertise their product. For government entities and organisations such trend are a creative way to spread awareness and information. Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, several political leaders are also using similar trends to woo the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi police version of ‘look between your keyboard trend’ A few days ago, Delhi Police also shared a social media post on lines similar to viral ‘keyboard trend’ to warn the public about consequences of using their phones while driving.

“If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan," wrote Delhi Police on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!