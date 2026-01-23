Rain, chai & pakoda: How Singapore High Commissioner celebrated first ‘baarish’ of 2026 - check pics

A sudden spell of rain and thunderstorms brought an unexpected chill to Delhi-NCR on Friday morning, marking the Capital’s first showers of 2026. While the weather disrupted routine for many, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, chose to welcome the change with a distinctly Indian response — chai and pakodas.

Taking to social media, the diplomat shared a set of pictures capturing his rainy-day ritual, instantly striking a chord with netizens. In the post, he is seen enjoying a steaming cup of tea alongside a plate of freshly fried pakodas, a combination widely regarded as comfort food during rainy weather across India.

“Celebrating first #baarish in 2026 with #chai #pakora. Come join me?” Mr Wong wrote, sharing three photographs. One image shows him mid-bite with tea placed in front, another offers a close-up of the snack and beverage, while the third captures a rain-soaked lawn, reflecting the sudden shift in Delhi’s winter mood.

Check out the post here:

The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, many appreciating the envoy’s embrace of local food culture. Comments ranged from suggestions of preferred pakoda varieties to light-hearted responses accepting his invitation. "“Onion and tomato pakoda best,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Sir you need mere haatho ki bani chai.” Several others simply replied that they would happily join him.

Mr Wong, who assumed charge as Singapore’s High Commissioner to India in June 2020, has often shared glimpses of his experiences in the country, from travel to food and cultural moments. According to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he holds a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) in Sociology from the National University of Singapore and a Master’s degree in East Asian Studies from Cornell University in the United States.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR continued to witness light rain and drizzle in several areas, accompanied by strong winds and overcast skies. The sudden showers added to the winter chill, prompting residents to pull out warm clothing once again.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Capital is likely to see a further dip in temperatures over the next 24 hours. On 23 January, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of around 19°C. The weather department has issued an orange alert for the city, warning of continued rain and thunderstorms.