Raipur woman cracked 19 government exams in pursuit of one job. Internet says ‘do not glorify it’

A woman from Raipur has found herself at the centre of a social media debate after news of her clearing 19 central government recruitment examinations went viral online.

The achievement belongs to Charu Pandey, a government job aspirant whose years-long journey through India's highly competitive examination system has drawn both admiration and criticism.

Her story gained widespread attention after a video highlighting her success was shared on X, prompting users to weigh in on what such an accomplishment says about perseverance, career goals and the country's recruitment landscape.

While supporters described her success as an example of extraordinary dedication, critics questioned whether repeatedly clearing recruitment examinations should be viewed as a benchmark of achievement.

A Goal That Started With One Government Job According to her account, Pandey began preparing for government recruitment examinations when she was 23 years old.

At the time, her objective was straightforward: secure a stable government job.

Over the years, she appeared for a wide range of examinations, including the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (SSC CHSL) and Multi-Tasking Staff (SSC MTS) examinations. She also took tests conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

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Her repeated participation across multiple recruitment cycles eventually resulted in her clearing 19 central government examinations.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said the recognition she has received was something she never anticipated when she began her preparation journey.

“My family is very happy with this achievement of mine. I am receiving an award for clearing 19 central government exams. Honestly, I never thought I would attempt so many exams, my only aim was to secure at least one government job.”

She also revealed that her academic background had initially led her family to envision a different career path.

According to Pandey, her parents had encouraged her to pursue teaching or academia because of her strong foundation in mathematics. However, she ultimately chose to focus on competitive examinations.

Social Media Reacts: Praise And Criticism As clips and posts about her achievement spread online, social media users offered sharply contrasting views.

Many praised the determination required to repeatedly compete in some of India's toughest recruitment examinations, where vacancies are limited and competition often runs into lakhs of applicants.

Others, however, questioned whether clearing multiple examinations should be celebrated in the first place.

One user commented, “Clearing 19 government exams shows dedication, but it is not the kind of achievement a nation should glorify as a symbol of progress.”

Another user wrote, “What exceptional contribution has been made to deserve this award. Recognition should be based on genuine achievement and service, not just exam results.”

These comments reflected a broader discussion about whether success in competitive examinations alone should be viewed as a significant public achievement.

Questions Over Career Focus And Opportunity

Some users focused their criticism on what they viewed as a lack of specialisation.

One comment read, “Her foolish thing is aiming to clear all government exams. She does not seem to have passion in a particular sector.”

Others raised concerns about opportunities potentially being blocked for other candidates if successful applicants clear examinations but choose not to join.

“Wasting seats, why clearing and not joining. No reserve lists are there in most exams,” one user wrote.

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Another reaction was more direct: “Do not glorify it.”