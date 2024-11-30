The Enforcement Directorate raided Raj Kundra's properties in a money laundering case linked to adult films. Kundra denied allegations involving his wife, Shilpa Shetty, who has no connection to the case. Her lawyer requested media to avoid using her images or name in relation to the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies. Around 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh are being searched, including the home and office of 49-year-old Kundra and some other persons.

However, after several media reports on social media linked Shilpa Shetty to it, Kundra said in a post ‘It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters’

"To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight: I'm fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornographic' and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!" he wrote.

“It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries…!!!" Raj added.

Misleading: Shilpa's lawyer issues statement Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's advocate Prashant Patil issued a statement, saying she has “nothing to do with any offence."

"There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature," the statement read.

Patil also mentioned the case in question is an ongoing probe regarding Raj Kundra, and that he has been cooperating with the authorities.

The lawyer also requested media personnel to refrain from using pictures and videos of Shilpa while mentioning the case in the reports.