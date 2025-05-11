‘Raj Nagar Extension mein Ganga water supply...': Bizarre requests after Trump claims 'mediating' India-Pak tensions

India on Saturday arrived at a ceasefire understanding after Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries agreed to restrain from all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea from 5:00 PM (IST) onwards. Both countries confirmed the breakthrough shortly after US President Donald Trump’s announcement.

Social media reaction Netizens flooded the internet with hilarious reactions online after US President Doanld Trump came to the rescue to ‘mediate’ and bring an end to escalating India-Pakistan conflict. Internet was abuzz with humorous requests, seeking his help on local matters such as GST issues and infrastructure projects.

A user wrote, “Hello @realDonaldTrump Pls help in removing GST of 18 percent on health insurance and removal of 28 percent GST on Air conditioners.”

Another user joked, Hello @realDonaldTrump Could you please mediate with BBMP to ESCALATE Ejipura flyover works in Bengaluru. We'll name it as MAGA Trump flyover & with BMRCL for Yellow line Metro Trains too in Bangalore."

A third user commented, “The Peace President.”

Donald Trump's statement Donald Trump in a social media post on Truth Social on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”. The post states, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Congratulating the two countries on ceasefire truce, he further wrote, “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”