Social media influencer Raj Shamani had an interaction with LiveMint’s Sounak Mukhopadhyay. The YouTuber spoke in detail about his achievements in 2024.

Q: Raj, you are one of the youngest Indians to represent the country at the United Nations and a founder of House of X. Can you share how this journey began and what motivated you to venture into podcasting?

A: In 2021, I had to leave my business and my city, Indore, for unforeseen reasons. All of a sudden, I didn’t know what to do in life, which made me feel like ‘I am a useless kid’. At the same time, I was passionate about creating an impact in society but didn’t know how.

I thought there would be so many people like me who want to do something but are clueless about where to start, how to grow and how to level up in life. My desperation at that time and my passion for helping everyone like me led me to start the podcast.

I thought if I could get the top 1% of entrepreneurs/celebrities/experts in the country to share ‘how they started’ and learn from them about ‘how to grow fast in life’, I would be able to help myself and many people like me.

Q: With so many achievements under your belt—entrepreneurship, YouTube podcasting, and being a top influencer, how do you balance these roles?

A: I have an ‘ALL IN BEHAVIOR’ mindset. I am a very bad person at talking about balance, honestly. I am extremely obsessed and passionate. I don’t see all the things I do as different roles; I see them as different problems.

My role in all these problems is either as a coach who coaches the teams to solve the problem or as the problem solver myself. So, I pick up the biggest problem from one of the businesses and then go all in with a sense of urgency to solve it. I don’t leave that problem until I solve it fully and then I move to the next problem. Honestly, there’s no trick to balance; it’s just one problem at a time.

Q: With 2 billion views in 2024 alone, how do you plan your content to resonate with such a vast audience? What role does data play in shaping your content strategy?

A: Our strategy is straightforward: ‘Value over Views. We never create or upload content that doesn’t provide value to people. It doesn't make it to the channel without offering new insights, educating or inspiring the audience.

Don’t compromise on what you believe is right

While we firmly believe in the content we create, data also plays a crucial role. We closely track all the important metrics to understand the type of education and insights our audience seeks from us. Ultimately, our content is a blend of belief systems, insights, education and data to shape what we deliver.

Q: How has your business model as a YouTuber evolved? Could you share insights on monetization through ads, sponsorships, merchandise and other channels?

A: We monetize in multiple ways. YouTube AdSense accounts for about 10% of our total revenue, while sponsorships contribute around 30%. One-time brand deals make up another 20% and there are a few brands we truly believe in, so we work with them long-term, which adds another 30%.

Around 10% of our revenue comes from paid podcasts, where we help leaders amplify the reach of their company’s work to a larger audience. Additionally, we engage in equity deals, taking a percentage of equity in startups in exchange for helping them reach millions of people.

Q: Podcasting at such a scale must require a solid team and infrastructure. What does the operational side of your channel look like?

A: I am blessed with the best team, as no one is even close to how good they are. We have a dedicated team of over 30 full-time professionals working on the podcast with me. The team is organized into seven key departments: Research, Relationship Management, Content Strategy, Production, Editing, Business Development and Communications.

Q: How do you choose your brand collaborations, and what do you look for in potential partners?

A: We turn down brand collaborations if the vision and position of the brand don’t align with our belief system. I avoid anything I wouldn’t personally let my family use. There’s a lot of money in things that have hope and addiction involved, and I stay away from it, like brands and people related to religion, pseudoscience that will change your life type of claims, tobacco, etc.

We look for three things in brands and people we promote:

1. Authenticity of their claims and products (if in our research we find any misinformation in a brand’s claims, we reject them)

2. It should solve a core problem of our viewers (if they sell something which doesn’t help our viewers, we reject it)

3. Can we help them reach the right people? (A few good brands tick all the boxes, but sometimes we can’t help them reach the right target audience, so we reject them as well).

Because we are so selective and work only with the right fit, our success rate with the brands we partner with is exceptionally high. There are instances where brands have grown 300% just after one podcast, or they have gotten 10x to 12x of their ROI.

Q: Introducing the PM at the first-ever National Creators Award, presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, must have been a milestone. How do you think initiatives like these impact the Indian creator economy?

A: Introducing Shri Narendra Modi at the first-ever National Creators Awards was an incredible honour for me. As a creator myself, I know the hard work, passion and persistence that go into building something meaningful.

Events like these are so important; they help the right creators get the recognition that they deserve. It’s important to give credit to the creators today who are educating, helping people get exposed to the newer world, making people aware of world affairs, making more people tech-savvy, creating awareness about societal issues, entertaining and inspiring people and generating employment. The more we recognize and celebrate these kinds of creators, the more we inspire people to use social media to do the right things, not misuse it.

Q: With creators playing such a significant role today, how do you see the influence of content creators on business, culture and society in India?

A: I recently read about how important podcasts were as a strategy for Donald Trump to win the US elections. Now, if the biggest presidential candidates in the world are working with creators to win, there’s no denying the creators' influence. The new reality is that without the right content and creators, you can’t create a national or international impact.

You have a business which solves problems - a creator will help you reach a million people.

If you see something wrong happening in society, a creator will create content about it and have the power to start a movement.

Now, it’s up to all of us to build synergies with businesses, governments and society to empower our culture, communities and country.

Q: How have your experiences as an entrepreneur influenced your approach as a content creator? Are there parallels between running a business and managing a YouTube channel?

Ans: Everything I do is built on the foundation of the business lessons I learned as a teenager while building a business in small towns and villages.

1. If you win people’s trust by doing the right thing, they will listen to you. Otherwise, you are just another person, no matter how famous or big you are. Nobody cares if they can’t trust you.

2. Access makes people consume more: If you work on your distribution and make it easy for people to consume your content/products in almost every format available, then it will definitely make people consume more, and you will grow faster.

3. The most important thing is ROI, whether business or content. People who give you something want more value in return, so people who are listening to you are giving you their time. What is the return on investment you are giving them? Are you making them more insightful and smarter than they were an hour ago? If the answer is yes, you will go far in the world of content and business.

Q: Many young Indians aspire to follow in your footsteps. What advice would you give to budding YouTubers and entrepreneurs looking to make their mark?

A: There are three pieces of advice I always give myself, and I’d share the same with aspiring creators and entrepreneurs:

1. Don’t compromise on what you believe is right just because other people are getting viral by doing something you don’t believe in. Don’t do that; stick to what you believe in.

2. Outwork everyone until you find your edge; in the beginning, you will have to do 100 different things to find out what really works for you, but until you find that, go hard, be consistent and put out so much content that one of them will definitely go big.