Raj Shamani's take on work-life balance sparks debate online: 'Nothing exceptional has come from balanced life'

Podcaster and entrepreneur Raj Shamani has sparked a conversation online after sharing a personal blog arguing that a "balanced life" is mathematically impossible. In the long post, he challenged the popular idea that people can successfully divide equal time and energy between work, relationships, health, hobbies, and rest, saying the pursuit of perfect balance often leads to unnecessary guilt rather than fulfilment.

Shamani began by describing a feeling familiar to many adults - the sense of not doing enough. He wrote that hectic work schedules often come at the cost of exercise, relationships can reduce time with friends, and hobbies are left behind as responsibilities grow.

He contrasted adult life with childhood, recalling a time when school, play, family, and rest naturally existed in harmony without careful planning. According to him, balance has now become an ideal that many people chase but rarely achieve.

The entrepreneur argued that attempts to create a balanced life often start by counting the 168 hours in a week. On paper, after accounting for sleep, work, and commuting, there appears to be enough time for family, fitness, hobbies, and social life.

However, he said this calculation ignores an important reality — not every hour carries the same energy.

‘The currency of a balanced life was never time; it was energy’ Explaining his point, Shamani said an hour in the morning is very different from one late at night after a demanding day at work. He pointed to the role of the brain's prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for focus, decision-making, creativity and emotional presence, saying it operates on limited energy that gets depleted throughout the day.

He argued that "the currency of a balanced life was never time, it was energy," adding that energy runs out faster than time and cannot simply be restored because a schedule demands it.

Also Read | Why we need to learn to say no to yes for a good worklife

‘Pie chart’ Shamani further questioned the common "pie chart" view of life, where work, health, relationships and personal interests are expected to receive equal attention. He said every meaningful area of life demands complete commitment rather than just a small share.

According to him, a career built on ambition, a healthy relationship and maintaining good physical health each require more than a person can realistically give at the same time.

He also suggested that balance is only visible when viewed over long periods. While months or years may appear balanced overall, individual days are often dominated by work, family responsibilities, illness or unexpected crises.

In the concluding section of his blog, Shamani argued that the desire for balance is often a fear of making difficult choices. He wrote that exceptional achievements and deep relationships usually emerge from periods of deliberate imbalance, where one priority temporarily takes precedence over others.

Also Read | Karnataka bank manager locks staff inside office to demand overtime work | Watch

"Nothing exceptional has ever come from a balanced life," he wrote, adding that people ultimately choose between "the imbalance of the person who chooses" and "the imbalance of the person who scatters themselves thin across everything."

How social media users reacted: The blog drew widespread reactions from readers, many of whom said the article resonated with their own experiences.

One user wrote, "I agree that we cannot give 100% of ourselves to everything at the same time. Our energy is limited. But I think there is another layer to this conversation: the mind."

The commenter added, "There cannot be one universal definition of a balanced life because there cannot be one universal definition of a meaningful life."

Another reader said, "Being a person who really keeps running after finding the right balance every day to fit in every aspect of her life I must say this was put in so beautifully. It resonates so well."