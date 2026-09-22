Rajasthan CET 2026 exams rescheduled over local body polls, 40 lakh aspirants affected: Check revised dates

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has revised the schedule for both levels of the Common Eligibility Test (CET). The Senior Secondary Level CET will now be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026, while the Graduation Level CET has been moved to January 2027.

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Candidates who have registered for the examinations should take note of the revised schedule and plan their preparation accordingly. Any additional changes, including information about admit cards, examination centres, shift timings and exam-day instructions, will be communicated through the official RSSB website.

The detailed notification for the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Examination 2026 has also been made available on the board's official website, rsmsb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The revision in the examination calendar is expected to affect more than 40 lakh candidates who have applied for the two CET examinations.

Rajasthan CET dates changed amid election preparations RSSB Chairman Alok Raj said the dates were revised because preparations for local body and panchayat elections are currently in progress across Rajasthan.

A significant number of government officials and employees are required for election-related duties. The board has therefore taken into account the administrative requirements for the election process while finalising the revised CET examination schedule.

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The decision has resulted in changes to the dates of both the Senior Secondary and Graduation Level CET examinations.

Senior Secondary CET to be held from December 1 to 3 The Senior Secondary Level CET was earlier scheduled to take place from October 23 to 25. Under the revised calendar, the examination will now be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026, in multiple shifts.

Approximately 24.5 lakh candidates have registered for the Senior Secondary Level examination.

The postponement gives candidates more than a month of additional preparation time compared with the earlier schedule. Aspirants can use the additional period to complete pending portions of the syllabus, revise important topics and take mock examinations.

Candidates should continue to monitor the official RSSB website for information related to admit cards, examination centres, shift schedules and other instructions.

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Graduation Level CET shifted to January 2027 The schedule for the Graduation Level CET has also been changed. The examination was earlier planned for December 1 to 3, but it will now be conducted between the second and third weeks of January 2027.

Around 17 lakh candidates have applied for the Graduation Level CET.

The revised schedule gives these candidates additional preparation time before the examination. Aspirants should adjust their study plans in line with the new timeline and continue preparing for the examination while waiting for further details from the board.

Information concerning admit cards, examination centres, shift timings and other examination-day requirements will be released through the official RSSB website.

Over 40 lakh candidates affected by revised schedule More than 40 lakh candidates have registered for the Senior Secondary and Graduation Level CET examinations combined. The postponement means candidates will have additional time to revise their subjects, practise mock tests and focus on areas where they need more preparation.

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However, candidates should maintain a consistent study schedule rather than relying only on the extended preparation period. A revised examination date can provide extra preparation time, but it can also disrupt an already established study routine.

As per the revised schedule, the Senior Secondary Level CET is proposed to be held from December 1 to 3, 2026. The Graduation Level CET is expected to take place between the second and third weeks of January 2027.

Candidates should prepare according to these revised timelines and regularly check the official RSSB website for any further notifications or changes in the examination schedule.

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