Rajasthan farmer kills leopard with axe while defending himself, forest probe on

Jaipur: A shocking human–wildlife encounter in Rajasthan’s Kotputli–Behror district has sparked concern over safety in forest-adjacent villages and renewed debate on how prepared rural communities are to deal with wild animal intrusions, news agency PTI reported.

According to officials, the incident took place on Saturday in Kharkadi village under the Narayanpur area, where a 48-year-old farmer was attacked by a leopard while working in his field. The man, identified by villagers as Shravan Gurjar, was reportedly collecting fodder for his goats when the animal emerged from nearby bushes.

Residents said the leopard—believed to be a cub—pounced on the farmer as he was cutting tree branches. Gurjar sustained serious injuries from clawing and bites during the sudden attack. In a desperate attempt to protect himself, he struck the animal with an axe, killing it on the spot, villagers claimed.

The injured farmer was later rushed to a government hospital in Alwar, where he is currently undergoing treatment, PTI reported.

Forest officials confirmed that the leopard’s carcass has been taken into custody. Manoj Naga, a forester, said the department has initiated action in line with wildlife protection rules and that an inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.