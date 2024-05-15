Crowdfunding led by Sonu Sood and Deepak Chahar helped the Jaipur baby get the world's most expensive injection worth ₹ 17 crore.

In a remarkable display of communal solidarity, the city of Jaipur rallied behind twenty-two-month-old Hridyansh in his battle against Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The campaign was initiated by Hridyansh's family earlier in March and garnered support from various sections of society. Notable figures like cricketer Deepak Chahar and actor Sonu Sood lent their voices to the cause, amplifying its reach across social media platforms.

Media reports show that the campaign amassed ₹9 crore in three months. Hridyansh received the much-needed injection at the JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur, marking a milestone in his battle against SMA.

As reported by IANS, the doctor said, “The world's most expensive injection, costing 17 crores, was administered to a 23-month-old child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy. With the help of crowdfunding, the Zolgensma injection was brought from the US to Jaipur."

NGOs and social organizations played a major role in mobilizing resources and galvanizing support for Hridyansh's cause. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint could not independently verify the development.

Earlier, Police Sub Inspector Naresh Sharma started a campaign to save the life of his 21-month-old son Hridayansh, ANI reported.

Similar to Hridyansh's situation, numerous Indian families struggle to finance the purchase of Zolgensma and other medications for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SMA in India ANI reported that while there is no official data on the number of Indians with the disease, existing literature shows that SMA affects nearly 1 in 10,000 live-born babies. According to a study, 1 in 38 Indians are carriers of the faulty gene that causes SMA, compared with 1 in 50 people in the West.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!