Rajasthan news: Man beaten to death by neighbours after dispute over dog

Fights over pet dogs are increasingly becoming common these days with social media platforms filled with such confrontations. In one such incident, a 45-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbours after a scuffle over pet dogs. The incident occurred in a village in Rajasthan's Kota district, and the victim is identified as Ramraj Meghwal. The Tathed police station took action and arrested two people in the case.

The police informed us that Ramraj Meghwal had a long dispute with his neighbours, Bhagwan Mali and his brother Rakesh Mali. The dispute was related to pet dog, as the family members of Ramraj Meghwal claimed that the Mali brothers used to set their dogs free to scare their children when they used to leave for school.

As the dispute escalated, Bhagwan Mali and Rakesh Mali allegedly attacked Ramraj Meghwal with sticks and iron rods. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital with critical injuries but succumbed during the treatment.

The police lodged a case of murder against Bhagwan Mali, his brother Rakesh on the complaint filed by the family members of the deceased, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Beni Prasad.

The senior police officer added that the accused have been detained and are being interrogated. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

Supreme Court's vital observations on street dog menace

In related news, the Supreme Court made some critical observations while hearing pleas about street dogs on Wednesday. The apex court cleared that they are not shying away from passing an order in the case but will not allow the scope of the matter under consideration to be expanded.

The Supreme Court is hearing many pleas, ranging from suggestions like culling street dogs in Kerala to seeking their protection and welfare, including feeding them, putting them up in dog shelter homes, and bearing expenses for their maintenance.

