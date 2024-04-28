Rajasthan news: Man beaten to death by neighbours after dispute over dog
The incident occurred in a village in Rajasthan's Kota district, and the victim is identified as Ramraj Meghwal
Fights over pet dogs are increasingly becoming common these days with social media platforms filled with such confrontations. In one such incident, a 45-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbours after a scuffle over pet dogs. The incident occurred in a village in Rajasthan's Kota district, and the victim is identified as Ramraj Meghwal. The Tathed police station took action and arrested two people in the case.