Controversial fitness influencer Rajat Dalal is in news again following a video surfaced of him knocking down a biker on a busy Faridabad road went viral on social media.

According to a report by News18, Dalal was overspeeding at 140 km/hr and changing lanes on a busy road when he hit the biker.

If this sounds disturbing, he shrugged off after the incident, saying, "Gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am (He fell down, no big deal. This is an everyday thing, ma'am)."

Here's the video:

Amid the matter gained momentum, Faridabad police took cognisance of the video and is probing the matter.

The Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad said, as quoted by News18, "This video has come to the notice of the district administration and Faridabad police. Although no complaint has been made to the police in this matter. But the police administration has taken cognizance of this incident on its own and started action. The investigation is going on. Strict action will be taken against the culprit."

However, Dalal clarified the video, stating that it is an old one. Saying this from inside his car, Dalal said, "A video is going viral where people are showing a lot of anger and frustration. On my part, I would just like to say that I don’t have any data, nor do I have my Instagram account at the moment. I don’t even know where that video came from or how it went viral. The video that’s circulating now is old. I am done with all these controversies, fights, and abuses. I am moving forward in life and focusing on a positive path."

Meanwhile, netizens have sought termination of Dalal's driving licence and arrest of the 28-year-old powerlifter from Haryana.

Here's how netizens reacted: One wrote, "Anything less than lifetime License ban will not be sufficient punishment for his crime!!!"

Another commented, "This man is a menace to society. He has done so many unlawful activities while on camera yet no significant action has been taken against him. Is this some kind of joke? Is he too strong for the police to do anything against him or are they waiting for something serious to happen? He could literally have killed that guy and he was totally unfazed."

A third wrote, “Why police is not arresting this guy."

A fourth person wrote, "This guy should be booked ASAP. He's a threat to society. Hope someone with authority listens."

"Daily work? Meaning killing someone has become a routine! Time for the authorities to step in before this 'habit' turns into a tragedy," wrote the fifth.

Dalal's previous controversies: Dalal was previously arrested in June in Ahmedabad for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenager Dhyan Lodha over a viral Instagram video. Reports claimed that Dalal even urinated on Lodha’s face to revive him after he fainted.