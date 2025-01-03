Social media users on Friday pointed out delay in trains schedule as Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocking a speed of 180 km/hr. The Indian Railways operates 136 Vande Bharat trains, having launched 62 in 2024.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday shared a video of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train clocking a peak speed of 180 km per hour. However, the social media users were quick to point out delays and lack of services on other trains.

The Railway Ministry said that with a speed of up to 180 kilometers per hour, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will soon run on tracks to give commuters a world-class travel experience. A peak speed of 180 km per hour was achieved in its multiple trials in the last three days.

A video shared by Vaishnaw has received a mixed reaction from social media users, with most pointing at delays.

"Koi fayda nahi hai meri rajdhani 4 ghante late chal rahi hai,(It is of no use, my Rajdhani train is running four hours late)," said an X user identified as Rahul Verma.

One of the X users shared that other trains were running 10 hours late.

Sharing a picture of crowded station, another used named Pratik pointed out, "That's great....but look at the rush at Dadar central station at 8:30 pm..have any solution to this hectic travel.....??"

A person named Piyush Panchal claimed that Vande Bharat doesn't arrive on time. “My 3 travels all late."

Another user said that Vande Bharat is still taking more than 4 hours to complete the 450 km journey from New Delhi to Kanpur Central.

Following which, the X handle of Railway Seva requested to share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with them, preferably via DM, so that immediate action can be taken on the complaint.

One of the travelers also urged the minister to pay attention to middle-class travelers.

Comments by social media users on Ashwini Viashwav's post.