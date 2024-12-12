Rajinikanth's 74th birthday: Superstar Rajinikanth is regarded as a demigod in the South Indian film industry. One of the most beloved and influential actors in Indian cinema, Rajini's career spans over four decades. He has acted in several films including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Today, December 12, is Rajinikanth's 74th birthday.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad in 1950, Rajini comes from a Marathi Hindu family in Bengaluru. Before entering the film industry, he worked as a coolie and a bus conductor. During this period, he also took roles in Kannada mythological plays, which sparked his interest in acting. Reports also state that he took up acting at the New Madras Film Institute. After legendary Tamil filmmaker K. Balachander discovered his prowess, Rajini made his acting debut in the 1975 romantic drama Apoorva Raagangal.

Here is a look at his massive net worth According to several media reports, Rajinikanth's net worth is approximately ₹430 crore. Recently, he was named in the list of highest-paid actors in India. As per the list by Forbes, Rajinikanth is the fourth highest-paid actor. He reportedly charges ₹125-270 crore for a film. He owns a luxurious house in Poes Garden which had an estimated market price of ₹35 crore in 2023, according to Lifestyle Asia. The actor also owns luxury cars including a Rolls Royce Ghost worth ₹6 crore, and a Rolls Royce Phantom worth ₹16.5 crore. His luxurious car collection includes a BMW X5 priced at ₹1.77 crore, and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon worth ₹2.55 crore. He also owns a Lamborghini Urus priced at ₹3.10 crore and a Bentley Luminous worth ₹6 crore, according to reports state. In addition to this, the actor also owns a Toyota Innova, Honda Civic, Premier Padmini, and an Ambassador, according to a Lifestyle Asia report.