Rajinikanth surprises fans as he flies economy; netizens react

Superstar Rajinikanth, who will be next seen in ‘Coolie’, surprised his fans abroad an economy flight. The actor, known for his massive following, especially in the southern region, stepped onto the flight, turning the atmosphere almost theatrical.

As Rajinikanth boarded the flight on Friday, the air conditioning created a dramatic, smoke-like effect, while the fans erupted in cheers of excitement.

The star then waved at his fans, eliciting more cheering.

An X user shared a video of the moment and said she got the “darshan” of the Thalaivar. The 30-year-old woman also claimed that she was crying and shivering with excitement upon seeing the star.

“THAT'S RIGHT. I GOT. Thalaivar Darisanam. Crying. Shivering. Heart beating peakeddddddd,” she wrote in part Tamil while sharing the viral video.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video: Social media users, especially Rajinikanth fans, were thrilled to see the superstar board an economy flight, ditching the luxury of a chartered plane or business class. The netizens also noticed "genuine" happiness on the actor's face.

"Is he in Economy Class, or are you in Business Class?" a user asked in Tamil. To which a user replied, “In IndiGo, everything is the same.”

Another user highlighted that the star “also has to travel in IndiGo only,” calling it a “monopoly moment.”

“There’s genuine glee on his face too, what a man,” a user said.

"Most heart-warming smile," exclaimed another user.

"Blessed. That smile of Thalaivar," added a user.

"This is a video for the ages!" said another user.

Several netizens also called the woman who shared the viral video "lucky"

"Wow, super lucky," a user said.

“So, you were travelling with a Thalaivar, the star!!! Wow!” said another user.

However, one social media user said that for someone like him, who “rarely watches movies”, the moment would likely have meant nothing.

“As someone who rarely watches movies, I'd probably be the only one silent and unmoved there,” the user said.

