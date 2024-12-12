As Rajinikanth, the Superstar of Indian cinema, celebrates his 74th birthday on Thursday, December 12, let's take a look at his top 10 blockbuster films.

Here are some of his highest-grossing movies:

1. 2.0 (2018) This sci-fi action extravaganza, a sequel to ‘Enthiran (Robot)’, is one of India's most expensive films. With Rajinikanth reprising his role as Chitti the robot, 2.0 broke multiple box-office records, especially in the Hindi and Chinese markets.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹723.30 crore

2. Kabali (2016) With its intense gangster storyline and emotional depth, *Kabali* created a massive buzz even before its release. Rajinikanth's "Don" look and the movie's stylish narrative made it a global hit, especially in Southeast Asia.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹650 crore

3. Jailer (2023) Jailer became one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of all time. The film's action-packed sequences, Anirudh's music, and Rajinikanth's stylish performance captivated audiences worldwide.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹604.5 crore

4. Enthiran (Robot) (2010) Enthiran was one of the first big-budget sci-fi movies in Indian cinema, and it showcased Rajinikanth in a dual role — as a scientist and a rogue robot. The film set new standards for visual effects in Indian films.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹ 291 crore 5. Vettaiyan (2024) Rajinikanth, in his role as Superintendent Athiyan has been lauded for his ruthless justice, unravels a web of lies after an innocent casualty during a murder probe threatens his ironclad morality and career.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹ 253.6 crore 6. Petta (2019) This film was a tribute to Rajinikanth's iconic "mass hero" image, filled with nostalgic moments, punch dialogues, and electrifying action sequences. It was loved by hardcore fans of Rajini's vintage style.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹232.92 crore

7. Darbar (2020) Mumbai Police Commissioner Aaditya Arunasalam (Rajinikanth) wages a brutal war against the drug mafia led by Hari Chopra (Suniel Shetty). The film follows his relentless pursuit of justice for protagonist's daughter's killing through action-packed confrontations and emotional sacrifice.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹247.80 crore

8. Annaatthe (2021) Despite receiving mixed reviews, Annaatthe emerged as a big commercial success due to Rajinikanth's mass appeal and the family-oriented storyline. It became a Diwali hit and performed well in Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹ 172 crore 9. Sivaji: The Boss (2007) Sivaji was one of the first Tamil films to cross the ₹100 crore mark and featured Rajinikanth in one of his most iconic "mass" roles. The film is remembered for his stylish appearance, unique mannerisms, and the "Mottai Boss" transformation.

Box Office Collection (Worldwide): ₹150 crore

10. Lingaa (2014) The 2014 Tamil-language action comedy follows the journey of a thief who turns into a hero.