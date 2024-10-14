Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Rajkummar Rao net worth 100 crore? Stree 2 actor reveals financial status, speaks about buying car worth 6 crore

Rajkummar Rao net worth ₹100 crore? Stree 2 actor reveals financial status, speaks about buying car worth ₹6 crore

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

In an interview, Rajkummar Rao has spoken about his financial status and the possibility of buying a 6-crore car. 

Rajkummar Rao net worth 100 crore? Stree 2 actor reveals financial status, speaks about buying car worth 6 crore

Rajkummar Rao, despite the success of Stree 2, claims that he isn't as wealthy as many believe. Stree 2 earlier became the only movie in the Hindi language to cross the 600-crore mark in India. In a recent interview on the YouTube channel, Unfiltered with Samdish, Rajkummar clarified misconceptions about his financial status.

Rajkummar explains that while people might think he has a net worth of 100 crore, that isn’t the case. He mentions that he is still paying off a substantial EMI for a house he bought.

The National Award-winning actor adds that he cannot simply walk into a showroom and purchase a luxury item, like a car worth 6 crore, without a second thought.

Rajkummar shares that, while he can afford a car worth 50 lakh, such a purchase will still require some discussion. He also admits that he can comfortably buy a car worth 20 lakh at present.

During the interview, the Bollywood actor says that receiving large amounts of money too quickly may negatively affect an actor's mindset. He implies that sudden wealth may change how people think and act.

Rajkummar's career continues to thrive. Following Stree 2, his latest project is Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a sex comedy directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Rajkummar stars alongside Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz and Mallika Sherawat.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection

Stree 2 collected 855.86 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. The India gross collection stood at 711.86 crore while 144 crore came from the overseas market.

The movie was released on August 15, 2024. The horror comedy started streaming online on Amazon Prime Video India on October 10.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection

Rao’s latest release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, is another comedy—a genre the actor has apparently mastered. The movie has collected 18.80 crore in three days. According to reports, it was made with 20-30 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
