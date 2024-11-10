Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan made its OTT debut. The film was released on Prime Video on November 8. Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh, the film also stars Ritika Singh, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Vettaiyan 'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for the film. The plot revolves around justice for the rape and murder of a woman.

Superstar Rajinikanth plays the role of SP Athiyan, a police officer who fights against extrajudicial killings while Amitabh Bachchan portrays a character named Sathyadev. After a failed operation leads to the death of an innocent person, Athiyan is forced to face the consequences of his harsh tactics. As he becomes entangled in a complex world of crime and personal struggles, Athiyan faces a deep moral conflict that challenges his views on justice and redemption. "Vettaiyan" will be available on the streamer in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The film also allows viewers to watch legends Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan share the screen together after the 1991 action-drama Hum.

Vettaiyan Box Office collection Despite a star-studded cast, the film did not perform exceptionally well at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned a total of ₹171 crore in India. Its overseas earnings amounted to ₹82 crore, bringing the global total to ₹253.6 crore.

Vttaiyan Director TJ Gnanavel to direct ‘Dosa King’ Written by TJ Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao, the Pan-Indian film is inspired by the epic clash of Jeevajothi and P. Rajagopal, setting the stage for a battle of ambition, power, and justice. Junglee Pictures has acquired the exclusive life rights of Jeevajothi Santhakumar for an exclusive and detailed on-screen portrayal of the saga.

The fictional drama chronicles events inspired by the rise and fall of the legendary and globally famous empire, Saravana Bhavan, built by, P Rajagopal, and the fearless Jeevajothi who took on the powerful tycoon.

Dosa King is scheduled to begin production soon.