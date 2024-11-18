Rakesh Roshan announces retirement from direction, here’s a list of top 5 directorial movies available on OTT

  • Though Rakesh Roshan steps down from directing duties, he'll keep busy as a producer and e-release some of his iconic movies, such as Karan Arjun, Khoon Bhari Maang, and more.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 08:49 PM IST
Karan Arjun will be re-released theatrically on November 22.
Karan Arjun will be re-released theatrically on November 22.(Screengrabs from YouTube/Pen Movies)

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is all set to end his direction duties after producing the superhero film Krrish 4, starring his son Hrithik Roshan, under his banner Filmkraft Productions.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan has confirmed that he has decided to step down from direction duties.

Also Read | Karan Arjun is back: Salman Khan’s Instagram announcement goes viral

“I don't think so I'll be directing any further. But I'll surely be announcing Krrish 4 very soon,” Bollywood Hungama quoted Rakesh Roshan confirming on this matter.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's Bang Bang, War, and Fighter director Siddharth Anand reposted a fan's picture of Hrithik in the Krrish costume with the caption, “He's coming back,” on his X handle and wrote, “Yup he is".

Rakesh to re-release older films:

Though Rakesh Roshan steps down from directing duties, he'll keep busy as a producer and re-release some of his iconic movies, such as Karan Arjun, Khoon Bhari Maang, and more.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan turns 59: Bollywood comes together to celebrate King Khan

Here are a few movies of Rakesh Roshan available o OTT:

Koyla (1997)

Plot: This action movie thriller is about a village girl who agrees to marry a king she has never met. She is sent a photograph of his most loyal slave. Following this, things turn differently, the slave revolts,a and the action begins.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, and Amrish Puri

Where to watch: ZEE5, SonyLiv, Airtel Xstream, and Watcho

Karan Arjun (1995)

Plot: The movie about two brothers brought together Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who were separated by a family feud but are reunited in their next lives. It will be re-released theatrically on November 22.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol and Amrish Puri

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Kaho Naa...Pyaar hai (2000)

Plot: The blockbuster movie is a tender-hearted love story where a budding musician falls for a sweet-natured girl. But they get separated by circumstances beyond their control and later the protagonist reappears with a different identity.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Amisha Patel, Anupam Kher,

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

Plot: An Indian scientist manages to send a message into space and connects to aliens. But in a car accident, he dies, while his son's brain never develops like an adult. He also meets an alien, and the story revolves around sending the alien back to space.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Zee5

Krrish (2006)

Plot: A sequel to Koi Mil Gaya, in the movie the grandson of the scientist becomes a superhero and saves the world from wrong people.

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

 

 

